 Developers break ground on Peoria restaurant and community hub | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Developers break ground on West Valley version of The Churchill

The owners of the popular downtown Phoenix shipping container hub and Driftwood Coffee are bringing a new concept to life.
September 19, 2025
Image: Construction begins on The Jefferson House, a new shopping and food hub in downtown Peoria.
Construction begins on The Jefferson House, a new shopping and food hub in downtown Peoria. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A long-anticipated West Valley food and shopping hub is finally moving forward. Dozens gathered in an empty lot on the northwest corner of 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street on a muggy Thursday morning, sipping coffee from neighboring cafe Driftwood Coffee Co. and savoring doughnuts from Novel Ice Cream.

Developers, city officials and business owners assembled on a rare gray day to break ground on The Jefferson House.
Plans for the hotly anticipated venue were announced in April 2024. Though officials remarked on the decades it took to bring this project to fruition, there was no time to linger at the event. Heavy rain soaked the ground just as the dust from the ceremonially shoveled dirt had settled.

The Jefferson House, and the addition of a new outpost of the East Valley’s popular Caldwell County BBQ, are part of Peoria’s efforts to revitalize its downtown. This historic district, bounded by Madison Street and Peoria, 83rd and 84th avenues, is home to a community center and park, an art studio, gallery and a small collection of shops and restaurants in low-slung buildings.

Now that shovels have pierced the ground, Kell Duncan, one of the people behind the Jefferson House, anticipates the dining and shopping destination will open in June 2026.

“It’s been a while, but we’re finally at a place where we’re going to start,” Duncan said ahead of the groundbreaking. “We’re ready to go.”
click to enlarge
Developers and city officials broke ground on the Jefferson House on Sept. 18. It's anticipated to open in June 2026.
Sara Crocker

What is the Jefferson House?

The Peoria project is modeled after Duncan’s downtown Phoenix hub, The Churchill. The distinctive venue is constructed from shipping containers, which house restaurants, boutiques and bars encircling an open-air courtyard.

Duncan and The Churchill’s operations director, Stephen Allen, have partnered with Lance and Gavin Linderman on The Jefferson House. The brothers, along with Micah Bentley, own Banquet, the hospitality group behind downtown Peoria’s popular cafe, Driftwood Coffee Co., Twist Hot Chicken and the Glendale bar, Easy Tiger.

“We wanted to bring the culture and all these great things to Peoria,” Lance said.

The size of the building has been scaled back from the original plans. Initially anticipated to be two stories, the Jefferson House will instead be one floor with six retail spaces, three restaurants and a bar.

“It’ll feel like The Churchill,” Duncan said.
click to enlarge Outside The Churchill.
The Churchill opened near Roosevelt Row in 2018.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

The first business confirmed to join the Jefferson House is Novel Ice Cream, the popular parlor known for its ice cream-filled Doughnut Melt.

Other businesses will be announced in the lead-up to opening, and the team is also seeking applications from prospective tenants – something they began last year but had to put on hold as they awaited the start of construction.

The Jefferson House will have a large patio and a covered courtyard, which will be outfitted with coolers and misters to manage the temperatures of an open-air space.

Peoria has chipped in $15 million on the downtown area's revitalization efforts. The city will build and own both the Jefferson House and Caldwell County properties.

“We’ve got skin in the game. We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Councilmember Jennifer Crawford said.
click to enlarge
Caldwell County BBQ is anticipated to open in Peoria in early 2026.
Sara Crocker

Developers and officials noted that it has taken more than 30 years for downtown projects like this to gain traction. The hum of construction at Caldwell County’s restaurant could be heard from the groundbreaking. Before the group grabbed their shovels, Allen was focused on the future.

“We can’t wait to get these doors open and bring in the community,” Allen said.

Jefferson House

Opens June 2026
8308 W. Jefferson Street, Peoria
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Sara Crocker: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: This Mesa pizzeria is a viral sensation. We stopped by to find out why

Mesa

This Mesa pizzeria is a viral sensation. We stopped by to find out why

By Tirion Boan
Image: Once a party-school mecca, Mill Ave. wants to be your parents' dining destination

Tempe

Once a party-school mecca, Mill Ave. wants to be your parents' dining destination

By Georgann Yara
Image: The 12 most anticipated restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall

Openings & Closings

The 12 most anticipated restaurants opening in Phoenix this fall

By Tirion Boan
Image: Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

Openings & Closings

Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

By Sara Crocker
Image: Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

Openings & Closings

Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

By Sara Crocker
Image: This Mesa pizzeria is a viral sensation. We stopped by to find out why

Mesa

This Mesa pizzeria is a viral sensation. We stopped by to find out why

By Tirion Boan
Image: 20 Oktoberfest events to raise a stein around Phoenix this fall

Beer & Breweries

20 Oktoberfest events to raise a stein around Phoenix this fall

By Sara Crocker
Image: Once a party-school mecca, Mill Ave. wants to be your parents' dining destination

Tempe

Once a party-school mecca, Mill Ave. wants to be your parents' dining destination

By Georgann Yara
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation