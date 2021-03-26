There's New Stuff to Eat at D-backs Games This Season. Here's What They're Serving.

Look for the 505 Southwestern green chile, chicken, bacon, nacho cheese, and ranch tots this season at Chase Field.

We're stoked for the return of Arizona Diamondbacks baseball (opening day is Friday, April 9), not just for the game, but for the food that awaits us at Chase Field.

As always, there are several new signature menu items in addition to all the classic ballpark fare.

"I'm a big fan of Southwestern food, so I try to incorporate a lot" of those flavors into traditional stadium dishes, says Stephen Tilder, the stadium's senior executive chef.

Tilder is partial to the new tater tot dish, which incorporates 505 Southwestern green chile, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, and bacon. Another favorite of his is the Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake.

"Danzeisen's milk is incredible, and I try to use it as much as possible," he says.

Gadzooks will be at Chase Field this season selling these double-layer beef nachos and much more. Jennifer Goldberg

Other dishes debuting this season include a poblano cheesesteak, a beer cheese bratwurst, and the Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger.

Local favorite Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup is also joining the lineup, with two locations at Chase Field (sections 116 and 314). It'll be serving up double-layer beef nachos, festival tacos, cheese quesadillas, and other Mexican dishes.

Award-winning distillery The Still at Cutwater is another newcomer to the ballpark this season, and will sell ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, including limited-edition Diamondbacks-themed cans of its Vodka Mule.

Whatever you decide to eat or drink, make sure you bring a credit or debit card: The stadium is going cashless this season.

Get more information about Chase Field here.