 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sports |

There's New Stuff to Eat at D-backs Games This Season. Here's What They're Serving.

Jennifer Goldberg | March 26, 2021 | 6:00am
Look for the 505 Southwestern green chile, chicken, bacon, nacho cheese, and ranch tots this season at Chase Field.EXPAND
Look for the 505 Southwestern green chile, chicken, bacon, nacho cheese, and ranch tots this season at Chase Field.
Jennifer Goldberg
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

We're stoked for the return of Arizona Diamondbacks baseball (opening day is Friday, April 9), not just for the game, but for the food that awaits us at Chase Field.

As always, there are several new signature menu items in addition to all the classic ballpark fare.

"I'm a big fan of Southwestern food, so I try to incorporate a lot" of those flavors into traditional stadium dishes, says Stephen Tilder, the stadium's senior executive chef.

Related Stories

Tilder is partial to the new tater tot dish, which incorporates 505 Southwestern green chile, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, and bacon. Another favorite of his is the Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake.

"Danzeisen's milk is incredible, and I try to use it as much as possible," he says.

Other dishes debuting this season include a poblano cheesesteak, a beer cheese bratwurst, and the Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger.

Local favorite Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup is also joining the lineup, with two locations at Chase Field (sections 116 and 314). It'll be serving up double-layer beef nachos, festival tacos, cheese quesadillas, and other Mexican dishes.

Award-winning distillery The Still at Cutwater is another newcomer to the ballpark this season, and will sell ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, including limited-edition Diamondbacks-themed cans of its Vodka Mule.

Whatever you decide to eat or drink, make sure you bring a credit or debit card: The stadium is going cashless this season.

Get more information about Chase Field here.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.