17 Dining Deals for Veterans Day in Greater Phoenix

On Monday, November 11, the nation honors its active military members and veterans. In celebration, several Valley restaurants are choosing to offer current and former military personnel specials on drink and food. Gear up, here are 17 Valley deals for Veterans Day.
Angry Crab ShackMultiple Locations
At all locations, Angry Crab Shack offers 10 percent off the bill to all military personnel with valid identification — not just on Veterans Day, but year-round. The menu includes custom boils flavored with Cajun Asian signature sauces with snow, dungeness, and king crab, as well as shrimp, crawfish, and lobster.
Blue Clover Distillery7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale
In the mood for a cocktail? Blue Clover Distillery offers 10 percent off year-round to all active military. Choose from craft drinks like the Whiskey Charm, Lucky Lady, Scottsdale Sunset, and more.
Cider Corps31 South Robson, #103, Mesa
The Veteran-owned Cider Corps is Arizona’s first craft cidery and taproom, operated by brothers Jason and Josh Duren. There are 15 taps offering a rotating selection of craft cider. All veterans and active military receive $1 off a pint, flight, or slushie at the taproom year-round. Prices start at $7 for pints and slushies, while cider flights of five, four-ounce pours are $12.
EggstasyMultiple Locations
Sometimes there is such a thing as a free lunch. On Monday, November 11, Eggstasy will give veterans a free meal. Only retired and active-duty members of the military are eligible with valid identification. This offer is dine-in only.
Fired PieMultiple Locations
Fired Pie will offer a free entrée to all veterans who show their ID or are in uniform on Monday, November 11. Veterans also get a 10-percent discount year-round. Order a pizza, build your own salad, or create your version of macaroni and cheese.
Grimaldi’s PizzeriaMultiple Locations
All active and retired military personnel will receive 25 percent off their entire bill at any Grimaldi's location on Monday, November 11. Grimaldi's also offers 15 percent off the bill year-round to all veterans.
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que2030 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
The entire month of November is dedicated to veterans at Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. All active duty and veterans will receive 20 percent off the bill. One important note — this discount doesn't apply on November 28, or Thanksgiving day. On Monday, November 11, veterans will receive free dessert, too.
Miracle Mile Deli4433 North 16th Street
On Monday, November 11, veterans with valid identification can receive 20 percent off their bill at Miracle Mile Deli. Year-round, Miracle Mile Deli offers a 10 percent for veterans.
Morning SqueezeMultiple Locations
Morning Squeeze is treating military personnel to free drip coffee and 20 percent off each entree on Monday, November 11. The price range for entrees is usually between $9 to $14. Enjoy your breakfast on the dog-friendly patio from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Original Breakfast House13623 North 32nd Street
On Monday, November 11, Original Breakfast House honors those who have served in the military with a meal on the house. Veterans and their families can enjoy live entertainment and games as well. The free meal window is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sauce Pizza and WineMultiple Locations
For Veterans Day, Sauce Pizza & Wine will offer active, reserved, and retired U.S. military personnel 25 percent off their bill. This discount is for dine-in and take-out, but excludes alcohol. To be eligible, bring valid military identification or other proof of service.
The Sicilian Baker15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140
Veterans and military personnel have the opportunity to build their own cannoli or choose other classic Italian desserts at The Sicilian Baker. On Monday, November 11, veterans are eligible for a 10 percent discount. The bakery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Sicilian Butcher15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160
Craft meatballs and charcuterie boards are plentiful at The Sicilian Butcher. Choose from turkey, eggplant, chicken parmesan, sausage, or meatballs and pair it with your choice of sauce. All military personnel are eligible for 10 percent off on their entire bill as well.
Tomaso's Italian Kitchen3225 East Camelback Road
Treat the veteran in your life to classic Italian fare at Tomaso's Italian Kitchen. Choose from linguine with clam sauce, chicken parmigiana and braised short ribs, or eggplant parmigiana and cheese tortellini. All active military and veterans are eligible for a 10 percent discount off the final bill on Monday, November 11.
The VigMultiple Locations
On Monday, November 11, veterans can enjoy 20 percent off their lunch or dinner bill at The Vig. This discount is available for dine-in only and alcohol isn't included. The offer is good all day at all locations.
Twin PeaksMultiple Locations
All Twin Peaks locations are appreciating active and retired military members with a free entree on Monday, November 11. There are several options, like chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, and a wedge salad. Pair it with a beer and catch highlights of your favorite football game while dining in.
Uptown Alley13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise
It's hard to resist bowling and fun food. Uptown Alley is honoring active and retired military members on Monday, November 11, with 15 percent off food and a free game of bowling with shoes.
