17 Dining Deals for Veterans Day in Greater Phoenix

Several Valley spots are honoring active military and veterans with food and drink deals.

On Monday, November 11, the nation honors its active military members and veterans. In celebration, several Valley restaurants are choosing to offer current and former military personnel specials on drink and food. Gear up, here are 17 Valley deals for Veterans Day.

Angry Crab Shack Multiple Locations



At all locations, Angry Crab Shack offers 10 percent off the bill to all military personnel with valid identification — not just on Veterans Day, but year-round. The menu includes custom boils flavored with Cajun Asian signature sauces with snow, dungeness, and king crab, as well as shrimp, crawfish, and lobster.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



In the mood for a cocktail? Blue Clover Distillery offers 10 percent off year-round to all active military. Choose from craft drinks like the Whiskey Charm, Lucky Lady, Scottsdale Sunset, and more.

Veterans and active military personnel receive $1 off a pint, flight, or slushie year-round at Cider Corps.

Cider Corps 31 South Robson, #103, Mesa



The Veteran-owned Cider Corps is Arizona’s first craft cidery and taproom, operated by brothers Jason and Josh Duren. There are 15 taps offering a rotating selection of craft cider. All veterans and active military receive $1 off a pint, flight, or slushie at the taproom year-round. Prices start at $7 for pints and slushies, while cider flights of five, four-ounce pours are $12.

Eggstasy Multiple Locations



Sometimes there is such a thing as a free lunch. On Monday, November 11, Eggstasy will give veterans a free meal. Only retired and active-duty members of the military are eligible with valid identification. This offer is dine-in only.

Fired Pie Multiple Locations

Fired Pie will offer a free entrée to all veterans who show their ID or are in uniform on Monday, November 11. Veterans also get a 10-percent discount year-round. Order a pizza, build your own salad, or create your version of macaroni and cheese.

On Monday, November 11, veterans will receive 25 percent off their entire bill.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Multiple Locations



All active and retired military personnel will receive 25 percent off their entire bill at any Grimaldi's location on Monday, November 11. Grimaldi's also offers 15 percent off the bill year-round to all veterans.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que 2030 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



The entire month of November is dedicated to veterans at Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. All active duty and veterans will receive 20 percent off the bill. One important note — this discount doesn't apply on November 28, or Thanksgiving day. On Monday, November 11, veterans will receive free dessert, too.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



On Monday, November 11, veterans with valid identification can receive 20 percent off their bill at Miracle Mile Deli. Year-round, Miracle Mile Deli offers a 10 percent for veterans.

All veterans will receive free drip coffee and 20-percent off each entree at Morning Squeeze.

Morning Squeeze Multiple Locations



Morning Squeeze is treating military personnel to free drip coffee and 20 percent off each entree on Monday, November 11. The price range for entrees is usually between $9 to $14. Enjoy your breakfast on the dog-friendly patio from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



On Monday, November 11, Original Breakfast House honors those who have served in the military with a meal on the house. Veterans and their families can enjoy live entertainment and games as well. The free meal window is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sauce Pizza and Wine Multiple Locations

For Veterans Day, Sauce Pizza & Wine will offer active, reserved, and retired U.S. military personnel 25 percent off their bill. This discount is for dine-in and take-out, but excludes alcohol. To be eligible, bring valid military identification or other proof of service.

Veterans can get 10-percent off their dessert order at The Sicilian Baker.

The Sicilian Baker 15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140



Veterans and military personnel have the opportunity to build their own cannoli or choose other classic Italian desserts at The Sicilian Baker. On Monday, November 11, veterans are eligible for a 10 percent discount. The bakery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sicilian Butcher 15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160



Craft meatballs and charcuterie boards are plentiful at The Sicilian Butcher. Choose from turkey, eggplant, chicken parmesan, sausage, or meatballs and pair it with your choice of sauce. All military personnel are eligible for 10 percent off on their entire bill as well.

Tomaso's Italian Kitchen 3225 East Camelback Road



Treat the veteran in your life to classic Italian fare at Tomaso's Italian Kitchen. Choose from linguine with clam sauce, chicken parmigiana and braised short ribs, or eggplant parmigiana and cheese tortellini. All active military and veterans are eligible for a 10 percent discount off the final bill on Monday, November 11.

Military personnel can enjoy 20 percent off their bill on Monday. November 11, at The Vig.

The Vig Multiple Locations



On Monday, November 11, veterans can enjoy 20 percent off their lunch or dinner bill at The Vig. This discount is available for dine-in only and alcohol isn't included. The offer is good all day at all locations.

Twin Peaks Multiple Locations



All Twin Peaks locations are appreciating active and retired military members with a free entree on Monday, November 11. There are several options, like chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, and a wedge salad. Pair it with a beer and catch highlights of your favorite football game while dining in.

Uptown Alley 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise



It's hard to resist bowling and fun food. Uptown Alley is honoring active and retired military members on Monday, November 11, with 15 percent off food and a free game of bowling with shoes.