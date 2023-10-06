 Don't skip dessert at Valentine, one of Phoenix's top restaurants | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Best Bites: Ordering dessert at Valentine is a piece of cake

Valentine's latest dessert offering is a first for the restaurant – a layered cake that is moist, sweet and a little nutty.
October 6, 2023
Valentine's Burnt Honey Cake is inspired by a classic Russian dessert.
Valentine's Burnt Honey Cake is inspired by a classic Russian dessert. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

At a restaurant where the secret has long been out about the special work being done in the kitchen, one area where a bit of mystery remains is with Valentine's desserts. The four-person pastry team keeps things fresh and the menu isn’t available online – you’ve got to see it for yourself.

That final course, like the rest served at the lionized restaurant, delivers. No surprise given that pastry chef Crystal Kass was a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Awards for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Valentine's latest dessert stunner is a slice of Burnt Honey Cake, studded with honeycomb candy and sunflower petals.

“It was the first time putting cake on the menu,” Kass says.  “That was a little exciting, too, because everyone loves cake.”
click to enlarge
Valentine's midcentury-inspired dining space is open for brunch, dinner and drinks, but don't skip dessert.
Allison Young
The dessert takes inspiration from the classic multi-layered Russian honey cake, something Kass has admittedly not had before, but after one of the restaurant's owners saw it online and sent it her way, “I took my spin on that,” she says.

The cake is built by layering the caramelized honey sponge, brown butter and honey buttercream and dulce de leche. A black pepper honey sauce is drizzled atop each slice and pieces of the crisp, crunchy candy are sprinkled over for added texture.

As Kass began to play around with the recipe, she worried about the sweetness level from the homemade dulce de leche, an inclusion she made to add “that southwestern spin” – a hallmark of Valentine's offerings. But, the caramelized honey and brown butter provide depth and nuttiness to balance the added sugar.

The cake is incredibly moist and the candy offers a toffee-like crunch. Kass also uses Maldon salt to cut through some of the sweetness.

The pastry chef, who has previously baked at spots around Phoenix including Persepshen and the now-closed Phoenix Public Market Cafe, says she has made plenty of cakes in her career but doesn’t consider herself a cake artist. We might argue otherwise.

The Burnt Honey Cake is available at both Valentine and sister Bar 1912. At the moment, it’s their best-selling dessert and Kass anticipates it will stay on the menu a month or two longer – plenty of time to have Valetine’s cake and eat it, too.

Valentine and Bar 1912

4130 N. Seventh Ave.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

Maynard James Keenan's new hilltop winery and restaurant elevates Arizona wine

Wine

Maynard James Keenan's new hilltop winery and restaurant elevates Arizona wine

By Tirion Boan
These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

Openings & Closings

These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Meet the Arizona woman behind the State Fair's best food truck

Food & Drink News

Meet the Arizona woman behind the State Fair's best food truck

By Allison Young
Phoenix's newest festival Taste of Japan comes to Heritage Square this October

Food & Drink News

Phoenix's newest festival Taste of Japan comes to Heritage Square this October

By Melissa Parker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation