This popular Grand Avenue bar is closing. Here's how to visit one last time

"We are so sorry to be making this post," the announcement reads. "Our rent has increased to an amount that is no longer possible to comply with as so, we are closing our doors indefinitely."
The restaurant and bar opened five years ago and is a family-owned business run by Francisco and Azul Peralta and their daughter Gigi Peralta. It's a hub for neighborhood events, including live music and open mic nights for poetry and comedy.
El Charro partners with local musicians for its shows and displays works from local artists throughout the cafe, fitting in with the art-focused community of the downtown stretch of Grand Avenue. It is also part of a block filled with vibrant restaurants with neighbors including Bacanora, Testal and Earth Plant Based Cuisine.
During the day El Charro functions as a coffee shop and cafe with classic coffees and Mexican favorites including Cafe de Olla and Pinole. Later in the day, the spot becomes more of a restaurant with burritos, taco plates, pizza and paella. At night, the mezcal-driven bar menu shines with specialty cocktails including an espresso martini made with mezcal, a mojito with Oaxacan rum and margaritas topped with paletas.
"Oh my, this is a major bummer! El Charro has been such a cool experience, for years now. This is just too sad," one customer wrote.
"Oh no!! I'm so heartbroken to hear this! My kid and I love your restaurant and the people who make it so special," another added.
For those who wish to pay one last visit, the restaurant and cafe will be open until the end of August, with the exception of August 13 to 16.
"We will miss and treasure each and every regular or passerby who confided in our safe space. If you can, please come support us as we depart," the announcement reads. "Thank you again, it is with extremely heavy hearts that we say goodbye."