Federal Pizza to open second restaurant in north Phoenix

The redevelopment at the former Paradise Valley Mall adds another local restaurant to its roster of Arizona-based eats.
May 17, 2024
A second location of Federal Pizza is coming to north Phoenix at PV, the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.
A second location of Federal Pizza is coming to north Phoenix at PV, the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. Upward Projects
Federal Pizza, the popular uptown Phoenix spot that serves wood-fired pies and craft beer, will open a second location at PV, the redevelopment at Paradise Valley Mall.

Construction on the pizzeria will begin this summer and it is slated to open in early 2025 on Tatum Boulevard, according to a news release.

Upward Projects, the Phoenix-based restaurant group behind Federal Pizza, Postino Wine Cafe, Joyride Taco House, Windsor and Churn, “jumped at the opportunity to debut a second location” of Federal, Upward’s co-founder and CEO Lauren Bailey said in the release.

“Federal is by far our most requested restaurant. Fans from all over the Valley have been asking for years if we’d open one in their neighborhood, but, until now, we just couldn’t find the perfect fit,” she says.

click to enlarge Digging in at a table full of food.
The menu at Federal Pizza includes signature wood-fired and Detroit-style pies, pastas, salads and craft beer and wine.
Upward Projects
Federal Pizza will join other local favorites that are adding outposts to the forthcoming entertainment, business and residential hub in north Phoenix.

This time last year, RED Development announced Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Wren House Brewing Co. and Frost Gelato are coming to PV. Then, the liquor store, bar and hangout Trevor’s announced it would bring a fourth Valley location to PV later this year.

“We’ve been really impressed with the thoughtful way RED Development has rethought and reinvigorated this landmark property, and are proud to bring our first-ever restaurant to the established, and evolving north Phoenix community,” Bailey said.

The new location of Federal Pizza will feature the same menu of wood-fired pies, pastas, salads, Churn ice cream and craft beer and wine that fans are familiar with in uptown.

Among Federal's signature pizzas are the Flaming Lips topped with pepperoni, salami, gorgonzola, hot honey and rosemary and the Supremium, a Detroit pan pizza with salami, pepperoncini, sweety drop peppers, Castelvetrano olives, onion, oregano and grana padano cheese.

The original Federal Pizza is also known for its drive-thru window and midcentury modern aesthetic which is a nod to its history as a bank designed by local modernist architect Al Beadle.

Though the second location is a new build, the Upward Projects team said vintage elements will be incorporated in homage to the original Federal Pizza and that building’s history.

The space at PV will be more than 4,200 square feet and will include indoor-outdoor dining as well as a lounge and bottle shop offering specialty goods, growler fills and to-go pints of Churn, for those ordering and picking up takeout.

Federal Pizza

Opening early 2025
PV: 4568 E. Cactus Road
