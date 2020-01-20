First Taste: Truffles for Breakfast at OEB Breakfast Co. in Scottsdale

The hog and scallops poutine is not for the faint of heart.

When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out — and let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened, sampling a few items, and satisfying curiosities (yours and ours).

Restaurant: OEB Breakfast Co.

Location: 17757 North Scottsdale Road, #103, Scottsdale

Open: Two months

Eats: Elevated, Canada-inspired breakfast dishes

Price: $15 to $30 per person

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday

If truffles, fried duck, and seafood crepes sound like the perfect brunch, consider OEB Breakfast Co. heaven. The Canadian restaurant company opened its first stateside doors in Scottsdale in November 2019, and we couldn't think of a reason not to have poutine for the most important meal of the day.

OEB Breakfast Co. has a bright and modern dining room. Natasha Yee

A colorful and inviting interior with white subway tiles, black crystal chandeliers, and an open kitchen met our rumbling stomachs as we arrived. We took a seat in a yellow upholstered booth and pored over the menu. The options were vast and seemingly endless. Our server assured us that we couldn't go wrong, no matter the dish we ultimately chose. Would we go the traditional steak and eggs route or let the classics fall by the wayside in favor of the duck leg and waffle?

Suckers for chicken and waffles, we couldn't resist their exotic cousin. The fried duck leg is served atop a fluffy waffle with a sunny-side-up egg, then drizzled with spicy caramel; chicken had certainly met its match.

The lobster and shrimp crepe also beckoned, then arrived in all its golden glory: butter poached lobster and shrimp scrambled with green onions, brown butter hollandaise, and truffle pearls. We chose not to add organic sturgeon caviar, but later regretted the hasty decision. The crepe is unmissable for seafood lovers, a rich way to start the morning.

There's a whole category of breakfast poutine with everything from cheese curds to black truffles, scallops to duck-fried herb potatoes. The tuna crudo immediately caught our eyes: waffle fries topped with ahi tuna, poached eggs, Hass avocado, sesame, white soy sauce, and cilantro crema. Ten out of 10: would have again.

The ahi crudo breakfast poutine should sate any poke cravings. Natasha Yee

OEB was founded in 2009 in Calgary, Alberta, and has since expanded to Edmonton, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Scottsdale is OEB's first U.S. location, and there are plans to keep growing in the States.

Founder and Chef Mauro Martina believes in sourcing directly from farmers — OEB's eggs are from Vital Farms in Austin, Texas, where each pasture-raised hen has more than 100 square feet to roam and forage. Martina's Italian roots and classical training lend to his penchant for fresh and local ingredients, as well as a passion for connecting with loved ones through a shared culinary experience.

The French toast trifle is easy on the eyes. OEB Breakfast Co.

With so much to try and so little room in our bellies, we sipped on mimosas and pondered the time we live in. Truffles and lobster for brunch — it's not a terrible life. Standouts we haven't sampled yet include the pierogis and duck, French toast trifle with Meyer lemon curd, hog and scallops poutine with what's said to be local cheese curds and slow-cooked bacon lardons, and the Holy Crab!! eggs Benedict with wild blue crab, fresh dill, and Dijon mustard.

The menu at OEB is extensive, so it may take a few visits to truly relish. Grab your bougiest friend and don't forget your iPhone, because there. will. be. food. Alternatively, sneak away alone and enjoy your breakfast caviar in peace — nobody can judge you for that.

Welcome to the United States, OEB Breakfast Co. We look forward to a lot more poutine than we're normally accustomed to. And, in the spirit of Canada, we may even venture to Glendale afterward to catch a Coyotes game. Here's to eating decked-out poutine and watching padded men duke it out on ice, eh.