Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

January 5, 2023 6:30AM

The Uptown Farmers Market in Phoenix is a great way to kick off your weekend.
The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.

Stop in for tea, art, and community at Cha Cha's First Friday event.
Patricia Escarcega

First Friday at Cha Cha's Tea Lounge

Friday, January 6
1229 Grand Avenue
602-802-7854
chachastea.com
First Friday is here again and the crowds will be sure to hit the streets along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is kicking off the year with an artist reception complete with live music, a live painter, a henna artist, and food and drink specials. Stop in from 8 to 11 p.m. to appreciate the art, mingle with the community, and grab a soul-warming cup of tea.

Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill

Through January 10
1525 East Bethany Home Road
602-277-3474
bluewatergrill.com
To commemorate Texas Christian University and the University of Michigan playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl right here in Arizona, Bluewater Grill is offering fans a special dining deal before, during, and after the game. Bring an item of merchandise from either school with an official logo or team name on it to get a free cup of clam chowder (no limit per party) or a free appetizer (one per party) with the purchase of an entree priced at $25 or more. The special started in mid-December and goes through January 10.

click to enlarge
Find all kinds of fresh, seasonal produce at the Downtown PHX Farmers Market.
Downtown PHX Farmers Market

Valley Farmers' Markets

Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8
Multiple Locations
Start the year off right by filling your fridge with fresh fruits and veggies at the Valley's farmers' markets. In the West Valley, check out the Park West Market in Peoria on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Glendale Farmers Market at Cabela's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. In the East Valley, the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In central Phoenix, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick between the Uptown Farmers Market and the Downtown PHX Farmers Market.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
