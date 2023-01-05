Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

First Friday at Cha Cha's Tea LoungeFriday, January 6
1229 Grand Avenue
602-802-7854
chachastea.com First Friday is here again and the crowds will be sure to hit the streets along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is kicking off the year with an artist reception complete with live music, a live painter, a henna artist, and food and drink specials. Stop in from 8 to 11 p.m. to appreciate the art, mingle with the community, and grab a soul-warming cup of tea.
Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater GrillThrough January 10
1525 East Bethany Home Road
602-277-3474
bluewatergrill.com To commemorate Texas Christian University and the University of Michigan playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl right here in Arizona, Bluewater Grill is offering fans a special dining deal before, during, and after the game. Bring an item of merchandise from either school with an official logo or team name on it to get a free cup of clam chowder (no limit per party) or a free appetizer (one per party) with the purchase of an entree priced at $25 or more. The special started in mid-December and goes through January 10.
Valley Farmers' MarketsSaturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8
Multiple Locations Start the year off right by filling your fridge with fresh fruits and veggies at the Valley's farmers' markets. In the West Valley, check out the Park West Market in Peoria on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Glendale Farmers Market at Cabela's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. In the East Valley, the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In central Phoenix, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick between the Uptown Farmers Market and the Downtown PHX Farmers Market.