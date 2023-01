Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Stop in for tea, art, and community at Cha Cha's First Friday event. Patricia Escarcega First Friday at Cha Cha's Tea Lounge Friday, January 6

1229 Grand Avenue

602-802-7854

chachastea.com

Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill Through January 10

1525 East Bethany Home Road

602-277-3474

bluewatergrill.com

click to enlarge Find all kinds of fresh, seasonal produce at the Downtown PHX Farmers Market. Downtown PHX Farmers Market Valley Farmers' Markets Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8

Multiple Locations

The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.First Friday is here again and the crowds will be sure to hit the streets along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. Cha Cha's Tea Lounge is kicking off the year with an artist reception complete with live music, a live painter, a henna artist, and food and drink specials. Stop in from 8 to 11 p.m. to appreciate the art, mingle with the community, and grab a soul-warming cup of tea.To commemorate Texas Christian University and the University of Michigan playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl right here in Arizona, Bluewater Grill is offering fans a special dining deal before, during, and after the game. Bring an item of merchandise from either school with an official logo or team name on it to get a free cup of clam chowder (no limit per party) or a free appetizer (one per party) with the purchase of an entree priced at $25 or more. The special started in mid-December and goes through January 10.Start the year off right by filling your fridge with fresh fruits and veggies at the Valley's farmers' markets. In the West Valley, check out the Park West Market in Peoria on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Glendale Farmers Market at Cabela's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. In the East Valley, the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In central Phoenix, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick between the Uptown Farmers Market and the Downtown PHX Farmers Market