Food and Drinks Events to Fill Your Weekend in Phoenix

April 28, 2023 7:00AM

One of five courses available at Tia Carmen's anniversary dinner.
The weekend is here and it's time to celebrate. The food and drink events happening around Phoenix this weekend are all very different, offering a smorgasbord of options. Indulge in a five-course dinner at one of the Valley's premier resort restaurants, attend a festival that has a mountain of options within just one event, or party like you're in the Windy City while munching on Chicago-style pizza and Chicago dogs in Mesa. Here are three food and drinks events to fill your weekend.

Anniversary Dinner at Tia Carmen

Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30
5350 East Marriott Drive
480-293-3636
click to enlarge
Chef Angelo Sosa of Tia Carmen.
Tia Carmen
Tia Carmen, one of the Valley's best new restaurants to open in 2022, is celebrating its first anniversary in style with a weekend of festivities. From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, the restaurant will serve a special five-course dinner and wine pairing. The menu will include some of the restaurant's top dishes such as tuna crudo with corn coconut broth, smoked chile oil, and dill; roasted purple yams with queso and tepary bean mole negro; and Chicken Guisado with turmeric rice. Finish off the meal with the sweet taste of vanilla flan, all crafted by acclaimed chef Angelo Sosa and his team. The dinner costs $85 per person and wine pairings are an additional $55. Tickets are available online.

AZ Sangria, Craft Beer, and Food Truck Festival

Saturday, April 29
2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
If you can't decide between a beer festival, food truck roundup, and sangria appreciation day, this three-in-one event has got you covered. The pairing is a little random, but we're here for it. From 4 to 10 p.m. at Riverview Park in Mesa there will be 40 tasting stations featuring craft beer and sangria along with more than 20 different food trucks. Live music and arts and crafts vendors will round out the event. Two different types of tickets are available. For $45, attendees will get entry and an all-inclusive drink-tasting pass. For $20, attendees will gain entrance to the festival where they can purchase food and drinks a la carte.

Chicago Fest West

Sunday, April 30
2020 Cubs Way, Mesa
Metro Phoenix is home to plenty of transplants from the Windy City, and those hungry for a taste of home can celebrate all things Chicago at the second annual Chicago Fest West on Sunday, April 30. Over two dozen local food trucks and vendors will set up, serving everything from Chicago dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to gyros and Chicago-style pizza. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

