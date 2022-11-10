Support Us

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events

November 10, 2022 6:30AM

Take a step back in time at the Chuck Wagon Cook-Off.
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.

click to enlarge
Cider Corps is a veteran-owned business that offers a year-round discount.
Veterans Day Deals

Friday, November 11
Multiple Locations
Restaurants around the Valley are honoring those who have served this Veterans Day with free and discounted food and drinks. Score a free smoothie or grab a free burger with the purchase of a drink on Friday. Some restaurants offer deals for those with military IDs, others have discounts for the whole family. Check out our list of 17 restaurant deals for Veterans Day.

click to enlarge
The Theodore is a craft beer taproom in downtown Phoenix. This weekend, it celebrates three years of business.
Anniversary Party at The Theodore

Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13
110 East Roosevelt Street, Suite C
602-675-2013
The Theodore Beer and Wine Bar is celebrating three years of business on Roosevelt Row with a three-day anniversary party. On Friday, stop by for a specialty beer release and vegan food truck House Sauce and Pepper at 6 p.m. On Saturday night, food will be provided by The Los Dos Carnales food truck, and Naan Typical will be serving on Sunday afternoon.

click to enlarge
The Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will take over Chandler's Tumbleweed Park this weekend.
Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off at Tumbleweed Park

Saturday, November 12
2250 South McQueen Road, Chandler
480-782-2900
Take a step back in time at the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off. This unique event takes place at Tumbleweed Park and will feature teams working at authentic 1880s chuck wagons using historic cooking methods to create five-course meals. The event is free to attend, and meal tickets are $15 plus fees.

click to enlarge
Some of Phoenix's best pizza makers will be slinging slices at this downtown festival.
Phoenix Pizza Festival

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13
Margaret T. Hance Park
67 West Culver Street
602- 534-2406
The seventh annual Phoenix Pizza Festival is coming to Margaret T. Hance Park this month. Some of Arizona's best pizza makers will be serving slices, and there will also be live music, beer, and wine. Stop by Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for entry cost $16. Food and drinks are sold separately.

Angel's Envy Pairing Dinner

Tuesday, November 15
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001
Phoenix City Grille is partnering with Angel's Envy, a whiskey brand produced by Louisville Distilling Co. for a four-course meal highlighting bourbon cocktails. First up is a harvest salad followed by duck confit, Argentine ribeye, and a cardamom panna cotta. The meal costs $120 plus tax and 20 percent gratuity, and reservations are required.
This Week's Issue

