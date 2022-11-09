These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day

As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served.
At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
Just bring a current military ID, show a VA card, or wear a military uniform in some cases, to obtain these special offers available at restaurants around the Valley.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
2484 South Santan Village Parkway, #108, Gilbert
Black Angus Steakhouse
Multiple Locations
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 North 16th Street
Miracle Mile Deli offers a 10 percent discount to veterans all month long and a 20 percent discount on Veterans Day with a valid military ID. While known for its signature New York-style sandwiches, Miracle Mile Deli also boasts a hearty selection of salads, comfort food, burgers, and beer on tap.
31 South Robson #103, Mesa
Myke’s Pizza, which is located inside the veteran-owned Cider Corps taproom, gives a year-round 10 percent discount on food and beverages to veterans. Make sure to try some of the most unusual pies in town.
Pair Cupworks
31 South Robson #103, Mesa
A third business located inside of Cider Corps in Mesa is Pair Cupworks. This cool coffee shop is hooking up veterans and active military with a 10 percent discount on any coffee or tea drink on Veterans Day. The Mesa cafe serves seasonal drinks, lattes, espressos, pour-overs, and artisanal teas.
Red Lobster
Multiple Locations
Another Broken Egg Cafe in Gilbert is inviting veterans and active or retired military members to enjoy a free coffee and Patriot French Toast Combo on Veterans Day. The deal is available for dine-in only and is limited to one per person. No other purchase is necessary.
Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free craft burger at Bar Louie on Veterans Day. Stop in at the Tempe Marketplace location or at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale to redeem the offer.
Black Angus Steakhouse will support the military community this Veterans Day with a 15 percent discount for veterans, active military, their spouses, and families when they dine in at one of four locations in Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear, and Mesa. Military personnel and their immediate family members get the discount as long as one member of the party has a form of military ID, a photograph of the person wearing a U.S. uniform, or by wearing a U.S. uniform into the restaurant.
Cider Corps
Multiple Locations
Cider Corps is a veteran-owned craft cidery with taprooms located on South Robson in Mesa and on South Gilbert Road in Gilbert. The cidery offers a year-round discount for servicemembers. Veterans and active military personnel can receive a 30 percent discount on drink purchases made inside the taprooms.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Multiple Locations
At its many Valley locations, Dickey's Barbecue Pit will offer a complimentary pulled pork classic sandwich on Veterans Day. A military ID or valid proof of service must be shown to redeem the sandwich deal.
Fired Pie
Multiple Locations
Fired Pie which has 17 locations in Arizona serving pizzas and salads, will offer a free entree to service members in uniform and veterans with valid military ID on Veterans Day.
Food City
Multiple Locations
The folks at Food City are showing their appreciation to veterans and active military members by providing a free meal on November 11 in participating delis within their 46 Arizona locations. Bring a ValuCard and a military ID card or proof of service to a Food City Deli and receive one hot bar meal, which includes an entree, two sides, and a roll. This deal is limited to one per person.
Freddy's
Multiple Locations
All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s in the Valley on Veterans Day will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Cards must be redeemed before November 30, 2022.
All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s in the Valley on Veterans Day will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Cards must be redeemed before November 30, 2022.
Golden Corral
Multiple Locations
Golden Corral is celebrating Veterans Day three days after the holiday, on Military Appreciation Night. The restaurant will serve a free meal for veterans on November 14, from 5 p.m. to close.
Hooters
Multiple Locations
All veterans who show a military ID or proof of service and then purchase any beverage at one of the three Hooters locations in the Valley during Veterans Day will receive a free entrée. The offer, which is for dine-in customers only, includes the choice of a grilled chicken sandwich, Hooters Burger, Buffalo chicken salad, Buffalo chicken sandwich, or 10 boneless wings. There is a Hooters location in Mesa and two locations in Phoenix.
Miracle Mile Deli offers a 10 percent discount to veterans all month long and a 20 percent discount on Veterans Day with a valid military ID. While known for its signature New York-style sandwiches, Miracle Mile Deli also boasts a hearty selection of salads, comfort food, burgers, and beer on tap.
Morning Squeeze
Multiple Locations
Morning Squeeze a local breakfast and lunch mini-chain, offers a year-round 10 percent discount for both veterans and active military at its three Valley locations. The restaurants are located in north Scottsdale, Tempe, and downtown Phoenix.
Myke’s Pizza, which is located inside the veteran-owned Cider Corps taproom, gives a year-round 10 percent discount on food and beverages to veterans. Make sure to try some of the most unusual pies in town.
A third business located inside of Cider Corps in Mesa is Pair Cupworks. This cool coffee shop is hooking up veterans and active military with a 10 percent discount on any coffee or tea drink on Veterans Day. The Mesa cafe serves seasonal drinks, lattes, espressos, pour-overs, and artisanal teas.
Red Lobster is providing veterans, active-duty military, and reservists with a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp meal which includes fries and coleslaw on Friday. The offer is available between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and requires a valid military ID or proof of service.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
2949 West Agua Fria Freeway, Phoenix
On Friday, at Romano's Macaroni Grill, veterans and active military with a military ID can receive a complimentary Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal.
Smoothie King
Multiple Locations
Health-focused chain Smoothie King will offer complimentary 20-ounce smoothies for any active and retired military customers with military ID on Veterans Day.
