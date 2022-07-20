Four Peaks Announces 2022 Tempe Oktoberfest Dates

Four Peaks Brewing Company, the host of the event, will start the festivities on Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m. with a horse-drawn carriage and classic VW parade.
The eventing kicks off a weekend full of events including a Runnin' for the Brats race, Weiner dog races, a stein holding contest, and multiple football game watch parties.
The full lineup is:
Friday, October 7 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The festival is open to all ages and includes live music, games, carnival rides, dancing, and of course, plenty of food and beer.
This year marks the 49th anniversary of the event, after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While plenty of old favorites return to the festival this year, a new event is on the schedule. A Weiner dog fashion show will crown the cutest pup.
General admission tickets are needed for entry on Friday and Saturday, and cost $20. The event is free on Sunday and kids 12 years old and under can get in for free all weekend.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
October 7 through 9
80 West Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
fourpeaksoktoberfest.com