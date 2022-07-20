Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Four Peaks Announces 2022 Tempe Oktoberfest Dates

July 20, 2022 9:45AM

Cool down with a cold one at Four Peaks Oktoberfest.
Cool down with a cold one at Four Peaks Oktoberfest. Alexandra Gaspar
The Beach Park at Tempe Town Lake will once again be filled with beer, lederhosen, and bratwurst, as the 2022 Four Peaks Oktoberfest dates have been announced.

Four Peaks Brewing Company, the host of the event, will start the festivities on Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m. with a horse-drawn carriage and classic VW parade.

The eventing kicks off a weekend full of events including a Runnin' for the Brats race, Weiner dog races, a stein holding contest, and multiple football game watch parties.

The full lineup is:
Friday, October 7 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival is open to all ages and includes live music, games, carnival rides, dancing, and of course, plenty of food and beer.

This year marks the 49th anniversary of the event, after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While plenty of old favorites return to the festival this year, a new event is on the schedule. A Weiner dog fashion show will crown the cutest pup.

General admission tickets are needed for entry on Friday and Saturday, and cost $20. The event is free on Sunday and kids 12 years old and under can get in for free all weekend.

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

October 7 through 9
80 West Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
fourpeaksoktoberfest.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 7.14.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation