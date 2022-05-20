Support Us

Coffee

Free Friday: How to Score Free Frozen Custard, Coffee, and Cheese Curds on May 20

May 20, 2022 9:13AM

David Robles
Everybody loves free stuff, especially on a Friday and especially when there are treats involved.

Two events in metro Phoenix are offering snacks and drinks, no strings attached, on May 20. Here's where and how to score frozen custard, coffee, and cheese curds.

click to enlarge The Culver's food truck stops in at the Phoenix Zoo on May 20. - COURTESY OF CULVER'S
The Culver's food truck stops in at the Phoenix Zoo on May 20.
Courtesy of Culver's

Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Pkwy.

Wisconsin-themed burger chain Culver's is hitting the road this summer with a food truck road trip. The company rolls into the Phoenix Zoo on May 20 with free snacks and fun for families.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the "From Wisconsin With Love" truck will serve deep-fried cheese curds and frozen custard, along with hosting activities. Zoo-goers can watch an 80-pound cheese sculpture being carved and meet a dairy cow. Also, Culver's prizes will be up for grabs through a number of games.

click to enlarge Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tempe in March. - BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR
Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tempe in March.
Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee

5247 South Ellsworth Road, Mesa

Black Rock Coffee, the drive-thru coffee bar that seems to be popping up on every corner these days, is celebrating a new store in Mesa on May 20. From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. customers can score free drinks to ring in the grand opening.

The new cafe is located on Ellsworth Road just south of Ray Road. Black Rock is known for its coffee, but the chain also sells teas, smoothies, and energy drinks.
