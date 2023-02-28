Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Returns with a New Home in Glendale

Navigation
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. will reopen just off of Grand Avenue, on 57th Drive, in Glendale on Friday, March 3.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. returns this week, but not where you may think. The former downtown Phoenix arts district institution is set to open on Friday, March 3, in the former location of The Horny Toad in Glendale.

“It’s still on Grand Avenue, just across the street,” and about 56 blocks, or about eight miles, northeast of its original location, says owner Carson Wheeler.

The pizzeria takes over a massive 11,000-square-foot space, which he estimates has room for around 300 diners.

“Literally, there’s so much room for activities,” he quips.

Among those activities will be live music, pool, arcade games, and a photo booth in an indoor game room. Outside, ping pong and more games will join large picnic tables.
click to enlarge
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. owner Carson Wheeler has updated the former Horny Toad building with a classic red and white checkered pattern, inside and out.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
“It will be like an adult Chuck E. Cheese with good food,” Wheeler says.

Grand Avenue Pizza Co.'s former menu of pizza, calzones, salads, and desserts will expand thanks to the new location having a full kitchen, Wheeler says. Additional items will include chicken wings and pasta specials. The space will also boast a full bar.

The pizza shop has teased a return since February after it closed last June for a summer break and never returned. Wheeler said he intended to renovate and expand the original location, but after those plans fell through, he started weighing other options and ultimately decided to sell the Grand Avenue building but keep the business.

click to enlarge
SnapBack Pizzeria took the place of Grand Avenue Pizza Co., which served late-night slices starting in 2015.
Aaron Shottenstein
The former Grand Avenue Pizza Co. location was taken over by local chef Ryan Moreno, better known by his brand name, the Hungry Homie. He opened SnapBack Pizzeria on Grand Avenue in November.

Wheeler says he sees in Glendale what he saw on Grand Avenue when he opened in 2015. Acquiring the larger space with ample parking will allow him to realize his expansion plans, noting that the entire former Grand Avenue space could fit inside his new Glendale prep kitchen. The Glendale location also includes a new private event space called the Rose Room.
click to enlarge
In addition to a large dining room and patio area for the pizzeria, the new location also includes a private events space, the Rose Room.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
“The sky’s the limit with what we can do with this property,” he says. “Everything will be bigger and better.”

Grand Avenue Pizza Co. will be open Thursday through Sunday. The pizzeria will also offer takeout but won’t offer in-house delivery. With plenty of space and entertainment, Wheeler hopes to build a go-to weekend spot for groups looking for a night out.

click to enlarge
A pie from Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
Allison Young
“This is going to be a destination where you can spend a whole evening,” he says.

Grand Avenue Pizza Co.

Opening on Friday, March 3
6729 North 57th Drive, Glendale
grandavenuepizzacompany.com

Hours:
Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
