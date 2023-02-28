Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Returns with a New Home in Glendale

Wheeler says he sees in Glendale what he saw on Grand Avenue when he opened in 2015. Acquiring the larger space with ample parking will allow him to realize his expansion plans, noting that the entire former Grand Avenue space could fit inside his new Glendale prep kitchen. The Glendale location also includes a new private event space called the Rose Room.

click to enlarge In addition to a large dining room and patio area for the pizzeria, the new location also includes a private events space, the Rose Room. Grand Avenue Pizza Co.

click to enlarge A pie from Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Allison Young

Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Opening on Friday, March 3

6729 North 57th Drive, Glendale

grandavenuepizzacompany.com



Hours:

Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

“The sky’s the limit with what we can do with this property,” he says. “Everything will be bigger and better.”Grand Avenue Pizza Co. will be open Thursday through Sunday. The pizzeria will also offer takeout but won’t offer in-house delivery. With plenty of space and entertainment, Wheeler hopes to build a go-to weekend spot for groups looking for a night out.“This is going to be a destination where you can spend a whole evening,” he says.