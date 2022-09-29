A Pop-Up and Plans to Reopen: Here's What's Next For The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

The Breadfruit restaurant opened at First and Pierce Streets in 2008, and the Rum Bar joined the party in 2010. The restaurant and bar, known for its Caribbean cuisine and vast rum selection, became a Valley staple.

click to enlarge The Jerk Shrimp is spicy and smoky, topped with mango habanero sauce. Fried green plantains add a nice crunch. Natasha Yee

click to enlarge Hang out at the bar at Bitter & Twisted for cocktails and Jamaican food. Natasha Yee

"I have been in Phoenix for thirty years now, but I still go to the island as much as I can," Allen says of the beloved Caribbean country he grew up in. "I hate to call it authentic, because people tend to place judgment around what that means. But it's an expression of the cuisine seen through the eyes of a Jamaican kid who loves the desert. Or at least, it's my artistic vision for it."

click to enlarge Chef Shane Jackson mans the smoker inside Bitter & Twisted's kitchen. Natasha Yee





"Jackson and the team are getting their bearings right now, learning their way around the new kitchen, and settling into these first two weeks," Allen says, explaining his own role of "providing inspiration for the food of my heritage."



On a recent visit to the cocktail bar, Jackson stood at the smoker inside the bar's kitchen, charring chicken and shrimp with a grin on his face and sweat on his brow. Simon is also excited to have The Breadfruit's menu at his bar.



"This type of menu is not what people expect when it comes to bar food," Simon says. "There are usually lots of deep-fried options, and nothing very good. But The Breadfruit offers healthy alternatives that are actually exciting. And ones that people can easily share."



click to enlarge The Sweet Plantains are dusted with cinnamon and served with mango chutney. Natasha Yee



To balance the depth of flavor, sip on something from Bitter & Twisted's boozy cocktail menu. It has gleaned many distinctions, like a top ten designation for "World's Best Cocktail Menu" from Tales of the Cocktail, an international cocktail conference that has been held in New Orleans for the past 20 years.



Bitter & Twisted has plenty of rum, including award-winning Regalo de Vida Ron Imperial Rum from nearby Elgin, Arizona, that goes down a little too smoothly.



The Breadfruit & Rum Bar at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor

One West Jefferson Street

One West Jefferson Street 602-340-1924 bitterandtwistedaz.com thebreadfruit.com