Bored on a hot weekend? Here's a project.
Bored on a hot weekend? Here's a project.
Holly Mindrup / Unsplash

Phoenix Summer Project: How to Make a Bowl Out of Common Produce

Natasha Yee | June 22, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Most ordinary civilians know the basics of marijuana, also referred to as the sacred, "puff, puff, pass." However, our guide today may surpass this limited understanding. Next time you find yourself low on glassware, or with a surplus of fruits and veggies, maybe turn one of Mother Nature's gifts into a pipe and puff the magic dragon.  Here is how to make a pipe out of produce you may already have around the house.

Forget the notion that apple pipes are a high school pastime — this is different, sophisticated even. Feel free to peruse the produce section of your favorite grocery store, or visit a Phoenix-area farmers market that may be in its operating season.

Open some windows because shit is about to get dank, and thank us later.

Apple

Let's revise the old adage to "An apple bowl a day keeps the doctor away." Infamous for tempting tenants of the Garden of Eden, the classic apple is the perfect fruit for pipe making.

First, cut the top of the apple around the stem. This will act as the bowl for your herb. Then use a narrow pen to create a hole from the top down to the center of the fruit. Take out the pen and use it to make a hole from the side of the apple into the center, and another chamber to the side of the mouthpiece for your carb.

Picture yourself with a crisp Granny Smith in one hand and a lighter in the other. Spark up the herb, put your lips on the bright green apple, and inhale as the smoke snakes its way into your lungs. There is a hint of sweetness just before the high begins to set in. Take a few bites out of the remainder of the apple when you're done smoking to help the munchies subside.

There are more creative ways to use this beloved fruit.
There are more creative ways to use this beloved fruit.
Nur Afni Setiyaningrum / Unsplash

Avocado

Avocados seem to be all the rage. What began with guacamole has devolved into every foodie wannabe (ourselves included) shelling out $15 for avocado toast at brunch. However, there are more creative ways to use this beloved fruit.

Begin by making a hole at the top of the avocado going through to the center. Then form your carb by making a cut on the side. Next, create another hole toward the top of the avocado, above the pit, for your bowl. And if you try this with a mushy avocado that's been sitting in your fridge for a month, you will definitely end up with brown, herby guac.

Yet another use for the sweet potato.
Yet another use for the sweet potato.
Jenny Dettrick

Sweet Potato or Yam

You should be able to fashion a pipe out of a sweet potato or yam, due to their similar texture.

First, cut off one end of the sweet potato so that you can place it flat on the counter. Slice the other end a couple inches from the top (you want enough surface area to make a bowl). Take a small knife and cut a bowl into the top, then stick a pen through to the center of the sweet potato. Make a hole on the side which connects to the center for your mouthpiece, and another for the carb.

Who said sweet potatoes were only good for Thanksgiving casseroles?

Discover a pear as the pipe bowl the Gods intended it to be.
Discover a pear as the pipe bowl the Gods intended it to be.
Debby Hudson / Unsplash

Pear

Rick Ross allegedly loves pears and partially attributed over 100 pounds of weight loss to them in 2014. While we can't promise you identical results, we may be able to spark a love affair with this underrated fruit. Look at a pear horizontally to discover that it is the pipe bowl the Gods intended it to be.

Create a hole in the middle of the pear to begin. This will be your bowl. Make another hole at the top of the pear which connects to the first one. Bore a chamber to the side of the bowl for the carb and make sure all three holes connect.

After your first hit, you might feel the need to "Shout out to all the pear," like Ross did in this random vine.

 
Natasha Yee is a freelance writer and yoga teacher. She loves to explore everything in the city from dining to festivals, music, museums, parks, and hotels. When she is not writing, exploring, or teaching yoga, she likes to cook, read, workout, drink coffee, write poetry, and spend time with friends and family. She considers the thesaurus her best friend.

