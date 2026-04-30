Seafood staple Bluewater Grill celebrates 30 years with new cookbook

"Flavors from the Shore" shares recipes, tips and stories from Bluewater Grill.

The founders of Bluewater Grill are celebrating the restaurant’s 30-year anniversary by sharing recipes, tips and stories in a new cookbook, inviting fans to create their favorite dishes from the restaurant at home.

“Flavors from the Shore: Nostalgic Seafood Recipes Celebrating Our Coasts & Waterways” includes 100 recipes organized by region, from San Francisco Cioppino and Pacific Northwest cedar plank salmon with maple dijon glaze to panko-crusted walleye from the lakes of the Midwest and garlic butter tiger prawns from Australia.

The informative read also provides tips about purchasing, selecting and buying seafood, as well as personal stories and drink suggestions for pairing with each dish.

Bluewater Grill was established in Newport Beach, California, in 1996 by partners and avid fishermen Rick Staunton and Jim Ulcickas. The chain now operates seven restaurants in California, along with one in Phoenix.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The duo both have strong roots in the restaurant business. While Staunton hails from Australia, his father-in-law owned the Fish Market on Camelback Road in Phoenix before Bluewater Grill took it over in 2009. Ulcickas grew up in New England and was inspired by his stepfather, Curtis Blake, who founded the Friendly’s restaurant chain.

“This cookbook is part of our legacy,” Ulcickas said. “The relationship between food, family and memories is very strong and brings nostalgia and an emotional connection. We are passionate about it, and we have a lot of personal experience catching, cleaning and cooking seafood that we wanted to share.”

Bluewater Grill founders Jim Ulcickas and Rick Staunton started the company in 1996. Tucker + Hossler

Bluewater Grill’s menu changes seasonally, while maintaining staples and constantly testing new ideas. The cookbook highlights a variety of dishes that have been served over the years.

advertisement advertisement

“Our menu was much simpler 30 years ago,” Ulcickas said. “Diners have become much more knowledgeable about cooking methods and ingredients, and our menu has evolved to meet those needs.”

Seafood classics like New England clam chowder and fish and chips are longtime favorites at Bluewater Grill. Their recipes are included in the book. Instructions for putting together some of the restaurant’s popular contemporary dishes, such as ponzu ahi tuna poke and miso-glazed black cod, are also among the pages.

In 2021, Bluewater Grill moved from Camelback Road to its current location on Bethany Home Road.

“The Phoenix market has become much more sophisticated,” Ulcickas said. “The supply chain and seafood suppliers have improved because customers demand more quality and transparency, and have become much more knowledgeable about sourcing and sustainability.”

advertisement

While the local market has changed, sustainability has been a core part of Bluewater Grill’s operations since the beginning.

“It’s always been important to us to protect the supply for future generations and work with distributors that source responsibly,” Ulcickas said.

The cookbook also features libations, including cocktail recipes from Bluewater’s bar menu such as margaritas, sangria and the Captain’s Mai Tai.

In addition to the cookbook, which will be available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and at the restaurants, Bluewater Grill will be celebrating its 30-year milestone anniversary with parties and menu specials throughout the year.

“It’s great to see people who came here as kids come to the restaurant as adults with their own kids,” Ulcickas said. “It highlights the nostalgia and emotional connection that we love about this business.”

With the cookbook, longtime Bluewater Grill fans can build on that nostalgia and create new memories in their own kitchens.