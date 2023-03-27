Now on Tap: Pink Boots Beer Marks Full Circle Moment for Tempe's Woman-Owned Brewery

The hop-forward pale ale was made with a hop blend created by the Pink Boots Society and shared with over 500 participating breweries around the world. The blend features Loral, Ekuanot, and HBC586 hops, providing notes of citrus, melon, and green tea. One dollar from every pint of Beyond The Pale goes back to the society, with funds supporting professional development and education for members.

click to enlarge Hundred Mile Brewing Company owner Sue Rigler rejoices over the arrival of the tanks for her 10-barrel brewhouse. The brewery is now open in Tempe. Photo courtesy of Hundred Mile Brewing Company

click to enlarge Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Deputy Director Andrew Bauman lifts a bag of pilsner malt during Hundred Mile Brewing Co.'s Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. Sara Crocker

During the brew day, the handful of helpers stepped up a ladder to each pour a 55-pound bag of pilsner malt into an oversized vessel filled with hot water. Pulling samples and taking notes on a clipboard, Adee quickly moved around the brewery floor.

Hundred Mile Brewing Co. 690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe

480-256-1623

hundredmilebrewing.com