Huss, Phoenix Zoo release third beer to benefit animals

On Thursday, Huss released its third conservation-themed brew with the zoo, this time benefiting the Mexican wolf. Proceeds will support the zoo’s efforts, in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, to monitor wild Mexican wolf populations through trail cameras.
“Our goals with the Brewers Conservation Series of beers are to use the beer and the cans to highlight the conservation efforts of the Phoenix Zoo and to bring awareness to animals that are endangered,” Shawn Weller, Huss’ sales and marketing director, said in a press release.
In the last year, Huss and the zoo have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for other endangered species — the Cactus Ferruginous Pygmy Owl and Black-footed Ferrets.
Mexican wolves were nearly extinct in the wild by the 1970s, and named an endangered species in 1976. But, captive breeding and reintroduction programs have grown that population to more than 250 Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico, along with about 350 wolves in captivity.
Now, a new brew will help with that growth. The unfiltered India Pale Ale is only available at Phoenix Zoo, served on draft or in cans that feature its namesake canine.
The conservation-themed beer series will continue into 2025. Huss plans to launch a fourth brew that benefits jaguars early next year.
“The Phoenix Zoo is such a great partner," Weller said, "and we couldn’t be more proud to support what they are doing for animals near and far."
Mexican Wolf IPAAvailable at Phoenix Zoo starting on Oct. 3
455 N. Galvin Pkwy.