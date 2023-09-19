Sip beer and save animals this fall with the Valley's cutest craft beer collab

Starting on Oct. 1, zoo visitors will be able to order a Black-Footed Ferret IPA, which comes in a can decked out with a drawing of the critter. Sales from the beer help with conservation efforts for the endangered species.
Black-footed ferrets are one of the most endangered animals in North America, according to the zoo’s website. Twice, scientists have thought the species had gone extinct. But the cute carnivores live on, thanks in part to the Phoenix Zoo's breeding program, one of only six in the world.
Over the last 20 years, the Phoenix Zoo’s program has produced over 500 ferret kits. Along with black feet, as their name suggests, the ferrets also sport a black mask across their eyes.
The beer itself is an unfiltered India Pale Ale which will be available in cans, on tap, or in six-packs sold to-go in the zoo's giftshop.
Huss, which sells its regular lineup of brews at the zoo, was asked to create a series of beers in line with the zoo's conservation efforts. Every four months, Huss plans to release a new beer that fits with the season and spotlights a different animal.
The next beer, which will benefit the Cactus Ferruginous Pygmy Owl, is set to be released on Feb. 1. It will be a light, crisp lager perfect for sipping in the spring. Until then, catch us sipping Black-Footed Ferret IPA’s while strolling through the zoo this fall and winter.
Black-Footed Ferret IPA
Available at Phoenix Zoo on Oct. 1
455 N. Galvin Pkwy.