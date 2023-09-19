 Phoenix Zoo to serve beer that helps endangered animals | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beer

Sip beer and save animals this fall with the Valley's cutest craft beer collab

The Phoenix Zoo and Huss Brewing Co. have teamed up to help one of the most endangered animals in the country.
September 19, 2023
Black-footed ferrets are some of the most endangered animals in the country. Phoenix Zoo and Huss Brewing Co. have teamed up to help.
Black-footed ferrets are some of the most endangered animals in the country. Phoenix Zoo and Huss Brewing Co. have teamed up to help. Phoenix Zoo
Share this:
In possibly the cutest craft beer collaboration in the Valley, Huss Brewing Co. is partnering with the Phoenix Zoo on a new beer for the fall.

Starting on Oct. 1, zoo visitors will be able to order a Black-Footed Ferret IPA, which comes in a can decked out with a drawing of the critter. Sales from the beer help with conservation efforts for the endangered species.

Black-footed ferrets are one of the most endangered animals in North America, according to the zoo’s website. Twice, scientists have thought the species had gone extinct. But the cute carnivores live on, thanks in part to the Phoenix Zoo's breeding program, one of only six in the world.

Over the last 20 years, the Phoenix Zoo’s program has produced over 500 ferret kits. Along with black feet, as their name suggests, the ferrets also sport a black mask across their eyes.

The beer itself is an unfiltered India Pale Ale which will be available in cans, on tap, or in six-packs sold to-go in the zoo's giftshop.

Huss, which sells its regular lineup of brews at the zoo, was asked to create a series of beers in line with the zoo's conservation efforts. Every four months, Huss plans to release a new beer that fits with the season and spotlights a different animal.

The next beer, which will benefit the Cactus Ferruginous Pygmy Owl, is set to be released on Feb. 1. It will be a light, crisp lager perfect for sipping in the spring. Until then, catch us sipping Black-Footed Ferret IPA’s while strolling through the zoo this fall and winter.

Black-Footed Ferret IPA

Available at Phoenix Zoo on Oct. 1
455 N. Galvin Pkwy.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

How a ‘pivot of passion’ created Case Study Coffee

Food & Drink News

How a ‘pivot of passion’ created Case Study Coffee

By Rudri Patel
Brewer Brian Helton reflects on sale to O.H.S.O. and looks to the future

Beer

Brewer Brian Helton reflects on sale to O.H.S.O. and looks to the future

By Sara Crocker
Bon Appetit named Phoenix eatery one of the best new restaurants in America

Food & Drink News

Bon Appetit named Phoenix eatery one of the best new restaurants in America

By Tirion Boan
Cozy up at 8 of the best coffee shops in Flagstaff

Coffee

Cozy up at 8 of the best coffee shops in Flagstaff

By Allison Young
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation