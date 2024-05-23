 Phoenix breweries team up for Ride the Rail summer beer event | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Take the light rail to local breweries with new Ride the Rail event

Support Valley breweries this summer and let someone else do the driving.
May 23, 2024
The Ride the Rail event encourages craft beer fans to take the light rail to Valley breweries this summer.
The Ride the Rail event encourages craft beer fans to take the light rail to Valley breweries this summer. Phoenix New Times Staff

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$500
Share this:
A collaboration among Phoenix and Mesa breweries along the light rail encourages patrons to drink local and travel safely using public transportation.

The Ride the Rail Summer Brewery Tour, which starts on May 24 and runs through June 30, showcases seven breweries and eight locations, all within walking distance of a light rail stop. Participants can grab a punch card at any of the featured breweries and get it stamped when they drop in. The first 300 people who fill their card will receive a commemorative pint glass with the breweries’ logos.

The participating breweries are Mesa's Phantom Fox Beer Company, Oro Brewing Company, The Beer Research Institute and Cider Corps plus Phoenix craft beer destinations Walter Station Brewery, PHX Beer Co. and Huss Brewing Co. Downtown and Uptown.

Ride the Rail aims to drum up support for these small businesses during the seasonal lull and spread awareness about responsible travel, says Tara Yagdir, the tasting room and events manager at Walter Station. She came up with the idea and reached out to the other breweries.

“It’s a way to boost summer sales and a cool way to help each other out,” Yagdir says. “We want people to try these breweries but do it responsibly. The light rail was an added bonus to make it easy.”

The expectation is not for patrons to complete the tour in a single day, hence the five-week timeframe. It’s also meant to entice Arizona beer fans to visit a spot they haven’t heard of or have been curious about but have never been.

For larger establishments like Huss Brewing Co., it’s a way to synergistically share the love with their smaller, newer brothers-in-brewing.

“The industry is so tight-knit and a fun group, and it's truly a way for us to help spread their name and our names,” says Heather Ferreira, district manager of taprooms and restaurants for Huss. “I love that people can see other breweries they may not know about and hopefully go and say, ‘Oh, that’s a cool joint. I’m glad I checked it out.’”

Guests can take advantage of any specials or deals individual breweries may be offering along the rail, including happy hour pricing at Huss’ two restaurant locations.

In the end, it’s all about camaraderie and coming together to benefit the entire industry while making it fun for those who brave the Arizona summer.

“It’s a great thing we can do among ourselves and do for our guests,” Ferreira says. “It’s a fun way to have a beer and do it differently, like a scavenger hunt.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Georgann Yara
Georgann Yara is a freelance writer and former newspaper reporter who's also a proud equal opportunity eater. She loves all things Arizona, including the professional sports teams that continue to break her heart. Food, cocktails and cats dominate her IG.
Contact: Georgann Yara
Roaches and mold: 5 of the worst recent restaurant violations in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Roaches and mold: 5 of the worst recent restaurant violations in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
Take a look at the puppies and pies at Pizza to the Rescue

Photos

Take a look at the puppies and pies at Pizza to the Rescue

By Lauren Topor
Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

Food & Drink News

Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
6 new restaurants and bars are now open along Roosevelt Row

Downtown Phoenix

6 new restaurants and bars are now open along Roosevelt Row

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation