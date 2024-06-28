Cool off with this Phoenix taproom's special summer beer service

click to enlarge Mark Fogleman, owner of Kings Beer & Wine, says he's been pleasantly surprised by the response to the tasting room's Kolsch service. Alec Johnson

What is Kolsch service?

“The whole idea behind it is your beer never has a chance to warm up because you drink it, and as you get down to the bottom, the next one appears,” Fogleman explains.

He recalls an experience at a brewery in Düsseldorf. As he sat down, the server greeted him with a simple question: “Beer?”

‘Kolsch is the perfect style for summer’



