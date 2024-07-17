Non-alcoholic brews are bubbling up in Phoenix

Staying dry is no longer just for January. The mindfully motivated sober-curious movement has shifted from a fascinating fad to a trend that’s here to stay — particularly amongst younger generations.
In recent years, many health-conscious individuals have chosen to eliminate or significantly cut back on alcohol consumption to improve sleep and mental, physical or emotional well-being. Social media groups and local fitness communities provide a safe space to lean into a less-booze lifestyle, and neighborhood markets and craft breweries have taken note.
“Younger generations seem overall less interested in alcohol, millennials tend to come in sober-curious and everyone is simply looking for a fun new drink to try, alcohol not necessary,” says Michela Ricci, co-founder of Monsoon Market. Founded in 2021, the Central Phoenix go-to for beverages and snacks, has added more NA options to its curated goods. The bodega-like marketplace was named one of “The Best Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shops in America” by Wine Enthusiast.
As one might expect with a booming phenomenon, there’s no shortage of brews on the shelf boasting alcohol-free or reduced percentages, including national brands looking to capitalize on a new customer base.
“Monsoon Market is a shop we want everyone to feel welcome in and that means, just like at any party, there should be drinks for everybody,” Ricci explains. “We support having options for all, so NAs are basically a no-brainer. Plus, with delicious options available today like Best Day Brewing and Athletic (Brewing Co.), what’s not to love about a beer like that?”
Athletic Brewing is available at Phoenix-area staples like Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Postino Wine Cafe, Huss Brewing Co., Lovecraft and Pinnacle Brewing Co. Similarly, Best Day Brewing, named for celebrating life’s cherished moments and your "Best Day Yet," born out of northern California, is available at more than a dozen Valley Target stores.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Gilbert and Downtown Phoenix have two non-alcoholic beers brewed in house, a Porter and IPA, both made up of “real beer ingredients with a special yeast strain that doesn’t produce alcohol.”
To drink and play, you might consider Culinary Dropout, Topgolf or Puttshack at Scottsdale Quarter, for options that include full beer and cocktail menus, accompanied by better-for-you beer choices.
And for the house party, Dry in the Desert, an Arizona-only online NA bottle shop, offers delivery and local pick-up.
A Cornell University study published in December 2024, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Cornell, cited that low or no-alcohol beer may be more susceptible to foodborne pathogen growth than its higher ABV counterpart, increasing the risk of spoilage and food safety concerns.
The findings suggest that kegs, draft-system tubing and faucets that would be used for keeping these brews on tap could pose additional microbial risks, presenting challenges for local breweries to consider before adopting this method for sharing the beverage alternatives. Given the boom of the near-beer market in the last few years, research and advancements are pouring in.
So, next time you’re feeling social but want to avoid the hangover, stop by one of these local spots where you can grab a libation that’s high on hops and flavor, but low on booze.