Tempe Oktoberfest sets dates for 2024 festival

Mark your calendar and get ready for bratwurst, beer and wiener dog races.
July 16, 2024
Raise a glass at the 51st Four Peaks Oktoberfest, running Oct. 11-13.
Raise a glass at the 51st Four Peaks Oktoberfest, running Oct. 11-13. Four Peaks Oktoberfest
One of the biggest parties to hit Tempe Beach Park each year has announced the dates for its 2024 celebration.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. will host the 51st annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 11 through 13, with a full weekend of festivities.

The three-day Bavarian-themed festival will include two music stages, tents serving German food, games, carnival rides, dancing, and of course, plenty of beer.

New brews from Four Peaks will include the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale and Desert Daydream Imperial, Topical or Hazy IPA.

Other events of note include a bratwurst eating contest, comedy performances by Tempe Standup, a stein-holding competition and wiener dog races.

Enjoy German classics at the Tempe Oktoberfest event.
The fun starts on Friday evening at 5 p.m. with a free 1-liter stein for the first 300 ticketholders through the gate. Then, the event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets cost $25 on the first two days, and Sunday is free. Discounted early-bird tickets are on sale now through Aug. 1 for $16. Those 20 and younger may enter for free. Food and drinks may be purchased separately.

Tempe's German festival is the longest-running Oktoberfest in the Valley. It started as the Way Out West Oktoberfest and was hosted at the old Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apache Boulevard. The event was created by the co-founders of Tempe Sister Cities and drew 200 people in its first year. Now, the event requires 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers alone. Today, the massive festival still raises money for the internationally-connected nonprofit.

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

Oct. 11-13
80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
