Arizona named top 5 most beer-loving state

July 24, 2024
One study shows Arizonans really love beer.
What's better than cracking a cold one in the summertime? Arizona's record temperatures make a cold beer even more refreshing, and that might play into our latest national ranking.

InnerBody, a health research company, recently conducted a study to reveal which states love beer the most. Wisconsin came in at number one, with its residents most often reaching for Miller brews.

But Arizona also sits at the top of the list, coming in at number five. And in terms of which beer we like to sip, our tastes align with the West Coast, where beer fans tend to prefer Mexican beers. The nation's most popular beer is Corona, but here in Arizona, we tend to sip Modelo the most.

The craft beer movement that has swept other cities in years and decades past is growing in Arizona. More local breweries are popping up around the Valley and the state all the time, keeping interest alive in a market that is often saturated elsewhere.

click to enlarge
InnerBody's study determined which beers are the most popular in each state. Arizonans love Modelo.
InnerBody
Overall, the Midwest loves beer more than any other region of the country. For low-calorie options, Bud Light is America's favorite light beer.

So, on the flip side, who doesn't drink much beer? Alaska, it turns out. This may be due to the cold weather or the price. A 24-pack of beer costs an average of $31.21 in Alaska, according to InnerBody. That's almost double the cost in most other states. So Alaskans might love to crack a cold one, but bottles and cans prove to be too expensive.

Alas, here in Arizona, beer is affordable and refreshing. Statewide, we love enjoying a cold one more than 45 of our neighbors. Cheers to that.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
