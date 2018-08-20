Old Town Boutique Hotel Restaurant Gets a Colorful Reboot, Jolt

The Saguaro Hotel Scottsdale is a boutique hotel on the edge of Old Town where the minutes catch, slow, and clog together in a heedless mass, where time clots like glue. That might because of the candy colors you see as you swing your ride in from Indian School Road.

Hashes of color beside windows. The pastel yellow of the entrance. And the pinks, sunset oranges, and yellows of the inner hotel, flaring right on into the cozy restaurant.

That restaurant has recently morphed into La Señora, a sleek space with exposed bulb lighting, indie music (The War on Drugs, etc.), and a menu more in the vivid spirit of all the colors.