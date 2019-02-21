Check Your Zip Code to See If You Get 35 Percent Off Your Bill at Match Restaurant

Coupon-seekers can put down the scissors, because Match Restaurant and Lounge at Found:RE Hotel is offering 35 percent off the entire bill for some Phoenix residents — just to spread love. And it starts this Sunday.

From 5 to 11 p.m. beginning February 24, Match will knock down the price of your check every Sunday night if you live in certain areas. To take advantage of this slimmer bill, show a form of identification with an address reflecting one of these zip codes: 85003, 85004, 85006, 85007, 85009, 85010, 85012, 85013, 85014, 85015, 85016, and 85067.