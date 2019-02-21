 


Neighborhood Nights gives a 35 percent discount on Sunday dinner to Phoenix residents.EXPAND
Neighborhood Nights gives a 35 percent discount on Sunday dinner to Phoenix residents.
Jackie Mercandetti

Check Your Zip Code to See If You Get 35 Percent Off Your Bill at Match Restaurant

Lauren Cusimano | February 21, 2019 | 6:30am
Coupon-seekers can put down the scissors, because Match Restaurant and Lounge at Found:RE Hotel is offering 35 percent off the entire bill for some Phoenix residents — just to spread love. And it starts this Sunday.

From 5 to 11 p.m. beginning February 24, Match will knock down the price of your check every Sunday night if you live in certain areas. To take advantage of this slimmer bill, show a form of identification with an address reflecting one of these zip codes: 85003, 85004, 85006, 85007, 85009, 85010, 85012, 85013, 85014, 85015, 85016, and 85067.

That means you can head down Central Avenue to this neighborhood eatery for some caprese bruschetta, the crab cake salad, scallops, seafood linguine, the Match Hamburger, or the Red Wine Braised Short Rib — all for 35 percent off with the right zip code. And if you’re looking to hang around, the Match Bar is open till midnight on Sundays.

For reservations or more information, call 602-875-8080 or visit the Match Restaurant and Lounge website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

