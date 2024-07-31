 Mesa Pedal Haus Brewery to open in September | Phoenix New Times
Pedal Haus sets opening date for Mesa brewpub and ‘biergarten’

The brewer will debut a massive "park-like" patio and bar on Main Street, serving craft beer, cocktails and pub grub.
July 31, 2024
Pedal Haus Brewery is coming to Main Street in Mesa this fall.
Pedal Haus Brewery is coming to Main Street in Mesa this fall.
Valley craft beer drinkers will have another homegrown option this fall. Pedal Haus Brewery announced its Mesa location, which will boast a 6,000 square-foot patio, will open on Sept. 26.

“We are looking forward to debuting this new concept for Pedal Haus – the ‘biergarten’ – which will provide a largely outdoor space for people to enjoy great beer, delicious food, lawn games, live music and more,” brewery founder Julian Wright said in a press release.

The Mesa location will be the award-winning brewer’s fifth, joining outposts in Tempe, downtown Phoenix, Chandler and Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The brewpub takes over the former location of downtown Mesa’s Pit Stop, an autobody shop, on Main Street.

click to enlarge Rendering of Pedal Haus Brewing's Mesa location.
Pedal Haus Brewery will open its downtown Mesa biergarten on Sept. 26. Replacing the Pit Stop autobody shop, the new brewpub will boast a 6,000-square-foot dog-friendly patio.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Similar to its other taprooms, the Mesa Pedal Haus will feature a dog-friendly patio with “a park-like feel,” according to the press release, along with an indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits and a stage for live music. The Mesa taproom will also have 2,300 square feet of indoor space.

Guests will find Pedal Haus’ craft beers and cocktails on tap, as well as its pub-style food menu that includes a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese and maple butter, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and burgers. Pedal Haus Mesa will also serve weekend brunch. New to this location, guests will be able to purchase cans of Pedal Haus beer to-go.

The growing, award-winning brewer will be among good company with its new location, opening alongside other local beverage-makers that have taken up residence in the downtown district. Mesa's Main Street drinking and dining options have exploded in recent years to include Phantom Fox Brewing Co., Cider Corps, Beer Research Institute, Oro Brewing Co., 12 West Brewing Co. and others.

“It will add a new dimension to our growing local brewery scene,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the press release. “I’m excited to check out the festive atmosphere, live music, great food and more.”

Pedal Haus Brewery

Opens Sept. 26
201 W. Main St., Mesa
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food.
