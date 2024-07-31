Pedal Haus sets opening date for Mesa brewpub and ‘biergarten’

“We are looking forward to debuting this new concept for Pedal Haus – the ‘biergarten’ – which will provide a largely outdoor space for people to enjoy great beer, delicious food, lawn games, live music and more,” brewery founder Julian Wright said in a press release.
The Mesa location will be the award-winning brewer’s fifth, joining outposts in Tempe, downtown Phoenix, Chandler and Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The brewpub takes over the former location of downtown Mesa’s Pit Stop, an autobody shop, on Main Street.
Guests will find Pedal Haus’ craft beers and cocktails on tap, as well as its pub-style food menu that includes a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese and maple butter, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and burgers. Pedal Haus Mesa will also serve weekend brunch. New to this location, guests will be able to purchase cans of Pedal Haus beer to-go.
The growing, award-winning brewer will be among good company with its new location, opening alongside other local beverage-makers that have taken up residence in the downtown district. Mesa's Main Street drinking and dining options have exploded in recent years to include Phantom Fox Brewing Co., Cider Corps, Beer Research Institute, Oro Brewing Co., 12 West Brewing Co. and others.
“It will add a new dimension to our growing local brewery scene,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the press release. “I’m excited to check out the festive atmosphere, live music, great food and more.”
Pedal Haus BreweryOpens Sept. 26
201 W. Main St., Mesa