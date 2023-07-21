Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these metro Phoenix events

Navigation
July 21, 2023 7:30AM

Treat your sweet tooth with "Barbie" treats at Sweet Dee's.
Treat your sweet tooth with "Barbie" treats at Sweet Dee's. Sweet Dee's Bakeshop
The weekend's biggest events will arguably take place at movie theaters all around the Valley. But between seeing "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," you've still gotta eat. And that's where we come in. Check out these food and drinks events happening around the Valley.

Breakthru Beverage Wines Of Italy

Friday, July 21
4180 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale
Frasher's Tavern and local Breakthru Beverage Group are pairing up for a four-course dinner with a focus on Italian food and wine. Start with bruschetta antipasto and toasted ravioli followed by Caprese salad, fritto misto and garlic bread. The main course is a porterhouse steak, vegetables and pasta with vodka sauce, and dessert is tiramisu and cannoli. The meal costs $89 per person and seats can be reserved by calling 480-429-9545.

Greenwood Brewing is celebrating three years in downtown Phoenix this weekend.
Natasha Yee

Third Anniversary Celebration

Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
922 N. Fifth St.
To celebrate its third anniversary, Greenwood Brewing is hosting a weekend of fun activities, from a desert oasis party to brewery tours and live music. The party will have a secret bar, food vendors, entertainment and more. There will also be merchandise on sale created for the anniversary like hats and glassware.


Head to The Montauk in Scottsdale for "Barbie"-themed specials.
The Montauk

"Barbie" Everything

Multiple locations
Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
It's no secret that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is coming out this weekend and metro Phoenix bakeries, bars and restaurants are ready to get you in the spirit. Sip pink cocktails and milkshakes and try "Barbie"-themed candies and doughnuts throughout the Valley all weekend long. Check out our full list of where to find "Barbie" pink food and drinks.
