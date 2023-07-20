Think pink with 9 ‘Barbie’ food and drink specials around Phoenix

If you’ve ever wondered what Barbie’s world tastes like, several Phoenix eateries have an answer.
As anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling, reaches a fever pitch in advance of the movie's opening on Friday, it has spurred a number of parties and events throughout Phoenix.
Valley coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants and bars are getting in on the fun, too. Try these bright pink bites and sips to celebrate in Barbie's honor.
The Pink Door Tea HouseThrough Friday, July 21
7153 N. 59th Ave., GlendaleThe charming Pink Door Tea House offers an array of afternoon tea options. And, through Thursday, that includes a Barbie tea party. The menu features tea and a selection of finger sandwiches, scones and pastries in varying shades of pink, in three tiers for adults and two tiers for kids. Call 480-223-0872 to make a reservation.
Whimsical, pop culture-savvy bakery Sweet Dee's is going all out with its Barbie-themed menu, including special brunch, drink specials, pastries and even pink bags of Lay’s potato chips. Among Sweet Dee’s brunch specials are the Boho Barbie avocado toast – pink beet-infused hummus with an avocado rose on country bread – and the Cowgirl Barbie fried chicken sandwich served on a pink brioche bun. To drink, try a Glam Barbie latte with rose water and orange blossom syrup, blush cold foam, glitter, a bow and pearls. Special pastries include chocolate high heels and handbags, “Barbie Girl” chocolate vinyls and hot pink brioche cinnamon rolls.
Sweet Dee’s Bakeshop
Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23
7350 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
The MontaukFriday, July 21
4360 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale Don your favorite pink look for this Malibu Barbie-themed brunch. The event will include special menu items, such as Barbie’s World Berries and Cream Crepes, a pink mimosa tower garnished with cotton candy and a “Ken’s Six Pack” of High Noon seltzers. Reservations are available for parties of four or more, and doors open at 9 a.m.
Casita CoffeeThursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23
Various locations This roving coffee cart will be pouring a special Barbie-themed menu all weekend. Sip on a Barbie horchata latte featuring strawberry horchata and espresso, topped with strawberry whip and sprinkles or the Disco Barbie Refresher – a dragonfruit sparkling lemonade with Lotus energy drink and edible sparkles. Check Casita Coffee’s Instagram for specific location information.
PostinoFriday, July 21, through Sunday, July 30
Various locations Postino will debut its bubbly Dream Spritz this weekend, featuring two wine-based aperitifs – Aperitivo Mazzura Cappelletti and Cocchi Rosa Aperitivo – as well as sparkling rosé. The pink drink will be topped with a strawberry and a pink straw. One dollar from every drink will go to Girls Who Code, an organization that works to increase the number of women in computer science.
Beignet BabeFriday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23
Various locations The pop-up fried pastry purveyor will be serving Barbie-fied pink beignets with pink powdered sugar and pink beignets filled with a pink pineapple filling. Check Beignet Babe’s Instagram for location details. [Can you give a few spots they'll be?]
The Hot ChickSaturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23
4363 N. 75th St., ScottsdaleOld Town bar The Hot Chick will serve drink specials like Pink Sparkle Mimosas, Disco Barbie cocktails and $5 bottles of Champagne with the purchase of an entree all weekend. The bar will also host two themed brunch events. On Saturday, channel your inner doll for the Barbie-themed Hot Girl Summer Brunch. Sunday, join Barbara Seville for a Barbie-themed drag brunch titled Peace, Love & Barb. Tables can be reserved by texting 480-255-7733.
Wine GirlThursday, July 27
4205 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale Old Town's blush-pink, Instagrammable bar Wine Girl will pour pink Barbie shots and wine flights all month, but on July 27, Wine Girl will throw a Barbie-themed party that kicks off at 5 p.m. Drink specials will include a wine tower and an ice luge pouring Belle Glos Rosé. Tickets are $25 and include a drink.
Zuzu at Hotel Valley HoThrough August
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale Zuzu’s over-the-top Showstopper Shake of the moment is the Let’s Go Party, a pink strawberry milkshake topped with a doll in a pink frosting tsunami cake dress. Watch the frosting fall down the glass and scoop up it and strawberry milk crumbs, sprinkles and glitter scattered across the tray it comes on. A dollar from every shake sold goes to Fresh Start Women's Foundation, which provides resources to help women achieve and sustain economic independence.