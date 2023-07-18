Navigation
Film and TV

Movie parties, skate nights and more ‘Barbie’ events around Phoenix

July 18, 2023 11:45AM

Margot Robbie as Barbie.
In case you've been hiding in a cave for the last month, let us get you up to speed: "Barbie," the movie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, opens Thursday and to say that the public is excited is an understatement.

To mark the debut of the highly anticipated film, a number of places around Phoenix are celebrating with movie-adjacent parties and events. Here are a few to check out.

Soundtrack Listening Party

Tuesday, July 18
Candy & Records
9402 N. Central Ave., Suite 8A
It isn't just the "Barbie" movie that's getting the public excited; the film's soundtrack is gaining buzz as well. Before you see the movie, you can stop by record shop Candy & Records for a "Barbie" soundtrack listening party from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 18. The track listing includes songs by HAIM, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and more. There will also be giveaways during the event.

Hi, Barbie!

Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22
Scottsdale Quarter
15279 N. Scottsdale Road
A number of the tenants of Scottsdale Quarter are getting into the "Barbie" spirit in honor of the movie. From July 20 to 22, visit the north Scottsdale shopping center for "Barbie"-themed sips and treats at Kendra Scott (including free hair tinseling courtesy of Sit Still from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22), food and drinks at LoveShackFancy, special "Barbie" products at the Lip Lab, a Malibu Barbie photo op in The Quad and more.

Majestic Movie Party

Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 28
Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill
Multiple Locations
You know how people go to see screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and bring props? Local chain Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is bringing that same energy to screenings of "Barbie." Their Majestic Movie Party allows for audience participation through singing and dancing, and themed props are included in the admission price. The Tempe, Chandler, and Gilbert locations of Majestic will offer these special "Barbie" screenings at di

Barbie’s Summer Beach House Pool Party

Saturdays through September 2
Alibi
108 E. University Drive, Tempe
Long after the movie opens, Alibi, the rooftop lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown hotel, will be hosting Barbie-themed events all summer long. Barbie's Summer Beach House Pool Party will happen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday now through Labor Day weekend and will include music by a DJ, Barbie-themed cocktails and a life-size Barbie box for photo ops. Cost is $15, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

click to enlarge
Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Ken.
Barbie’s Beach Party

Saturday, July 22
BS West
7125 E. 5th Ave., Scottsdale
Popular gay bar BS West is getting in on the "Barbie" fun with a themed party this weekend. The event includes appearances by local drag queens as well as "RuPaul's Drag Race" pit crew member Bruno Alcantara, plus a water slide and two-for-one drink specials. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits or "Barbie"-themed costumes. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Think Pink! Barbie Skate

Saturday, July 29
Great Skate Glendale
10054 N. 43rd Ave., Glendale
If you love Barbie and roller-skating, zoom over to Great Skate Glendale for the Think Pink! Barbie Skate event. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., skate to the movie's soundtrack, play Barbie trivia and more. Cost is $10 plus $4.50 skate rental, or $4 for non-skating parents or guardians.

Barbie Movie Skate

Saturday, July 29
Skateland Mesa
7 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
Strap on your skates and celebrate all things Barbie at Skateland Mesa on July 29. The family-friendly Barbie Movie Skate event will include a life-size Barbie box, pink options at the cafe, and a Barbie and Ken costume contest. (No bathing suits are allowed; shirts and pants are required, but leotards with leggings underneath are OK.) The party will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Cost is $12 plus $4.50 for skate rental. 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
