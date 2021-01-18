Mooby's Pop-Up Restaurant in Phoenix: Everything You Need to Know

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If you’re hungry for more details about the Mooby’s Restaurant pop-up coming to the Valley, we now know when and where the joint will be serving burgers, tots, and chocolate-covered pretzels to local Kevin Smith fans.

Mooby's, which is inspired by the fictional fast-food chain seen in several of the cult film director’s movies, will be located at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix from February 5 to 14.

Derek Berry, the L.A.-based entrepreneur co-producing the pop-up with Smith, told Phoenix New Times the Mooby’s will operate inside the popular concert venue located at Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during its run.

As die-hard Smith fans can tell you, Mooby’s are humorous and cartoonish fast-food joints that were featured in flicks like Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II. Last year, Smith partnered with Berry (who has created pop-up restaurants inspired by such TV shows as Saved by the Bell and Good Burger) to bring IRL versions of Mooby’s to cities like L.A., Chicago, and Minneapolis.

A "Cow Tipper" cheeseburger from Mooby's Restaurant pop-up. John Troxell

The pop-ups serve “authentic fake fast food” selections similar to the cinematic Mooby’s including “Cow Tipper” burgers and “Cocksmoker” chicken sandwiches. Such will be the case at the Phoenix version of Mooby’s, Berry says.

Tickets to the pop-up, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, are $29 and must be purchased in advance through the Mooby’s website. Each order, which includes an entree sandwich and a side dish, will be placed online and served to-go. A “staggered reservation system” will be used to allow for social distancing when picking up orders.

According to The Van Buren staff, patrons will enter through the venue’s east entrance on Fourth Avenue. Socially distanced seating will be available on the outdoor patio.

Berry says there will be a few backdrops inspired by Smith’s movies set-up outside The Van Buren where patrons can take selfies. A miniature version of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, the retail store owned by Smith, will be selling T-shirts and other merch.

When it comes to the food itself, the Valley’s version of Mooby’s will have vegan and non-vegan options. The “Cow Tipper” double burgers will be available with either beef or Beyond Burger patties while other entrees include “Cocksmoker” chicken sandwiches and “Cow Dong” vegan brats.

For side items, there will be “Hater Totz” tater tots, “Onion Rings to Rule Them All,” and “Freedom Fries.”

Mooby’s will also serve “Moo Sweets” desserts, which take a page from Smith’s 1995 comedy Mallrats and include “Cookies from the Mallstand,” and chocolate-covered pretzels. Each will be $7. (And, no, servers won’t have stink palms when they serve either item to you, unlike Brodie Bruce.)

There have drinks, too, like “Jungle Juice” (which consists of Tito's Vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry and orange juice) or the “Quickstop Cocktail.” Both are $10. Berry says they’re also partnering with Four Peaks Brewery on an “Udderly Delicious IPA,” which costs $24 for a six-pack.

More details can be found on the Mooby’s website.