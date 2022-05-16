Support Us

It's National Craft Beer Week: Celebrate at These New Metro Phoenix Breweries

May 16, 2022 10:17AM

BRI owner Matt Tretheway.
While we may not need much persuading to celebrate metro Pheonix's growing craft beer scene, National Craft Beer Week certainly seems like a good time to grab a pint.

The celebration of suds runs from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, and luckily throughout the metro area, some new craft beer destinations have recently opened their doors.

For National Craft Beer Week, why not try somewhere new? Here are three freshly opened breweries and taprooms in the Valley.

click to enlarge The logo was designed by Gilbert’s Prickly Pear Paper. - ROSES BY THE STAIRS BREWING
Roses by the Stairs Brewing

Roses By the Stairs

509 West McDowell Road 
415-527-8206
rosesbythestairsbrewing.com
After many months of construction, this new Phoenix brewery finally opened on Saturday, May 14. Roses By the Stairs, which is named after the Blink 182 song, opened in the old Easley's Fun Shop building on McDowell Road. Owners describe their business as a "farmhouse-inspired brewery" and serve beers made with locally-sourced prickly pears, mulberries, and citrus. The brewery will also help the environment, with 1 percent of all revenue donated to environmental causes and another 1 percent to local organizations. The brewery is family and dog friendly.
click to enlarge So many samples. - HUSS BREWING CO.
Huss Brewing Co.

Huss Brewing Co.

225 East Monroe Street
602-607-5370
hussbrewing.com
Huss Brewing Co. sells its beers at grocery and liquor stores around the state. But those who wanted an Orange Blossom wheat on draft could previously head to Tempe or Huss' Uptown Phoenix taprooms. But now, Huss fans have another drinking destination. After a years-long build-up, Huss Downtown Phoenix is now open, located at the Phoenix Convention Center. The large space is Huss' first full-service restaurant and bar, with wine and cocktails on the menu and, of course, a wide selection of brews. The new spot opened on April 20. Pull up a barstool, order a Coconut Joe and tuck into a sausage board or soft pretzel this National Craft Beer Week.

click to enlarge A collection of classic Nintendo arcade games inside B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
A collection of classic Nintendo arcade games inside B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade.
B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade

213 West Main Street, Mesa
480-307-9994
thebeerresearchinstitute.com
If sipping a beer while playing some games is your vibe, check out Beer Research Institute's new location now open in Mesa. Located on Main Steet, the B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade is home to more than 40 classic arcade games and pinball machines with fun themes including Super Mario Bros and The Big Lebowski. The taproom also serves a selection of beers brewed just a few miles away at B.R.I.'s original Stapely Drive brewery.
