It's National Craft Beer Week: Celebrate at These New Metro Phoenix Breweries

The celebration of suds runs from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, and luckily throughout the metro area, some new craft beer destinations have recently opened their doors.
For National Craft Beer Week, why not try somewhere new? Here are three freshly opened breweries and taprooms in the Valley.
rosesbythestairsbrewing.comAfter many months of construction, this new Phoenix brewery finally opened on Saturday, May 14. Roses By the Stairs, which is named after the Blink 182 song, opened in the old Easley's Fun Shop building on McDowell Road. Owners describe their business as a "farmhouse-inspired brewery" and serve beers made with locally-sourced prickly pears, mulberries, and citrus. The brewery will also help the environment, with 1 percent of all revenue donated to environmental causes and another 1 percent to local organizations. The brewery is family and dog friendly.
hussbrewing.comHuss Brewing Co. sells its beers at grocery and liquor stores around the state. But those who wanted an Orange Blossom wheat on draft could previously head to Tempe or Huss' Uptown Phoenix taprooms. But now, Huss fans have another drinking destination. After a years-long build-up, Huss Downtown Phoenix is now open, located at the Phoenix Convention Center. The large space is Huss' first full-service restaurant and bar, with wine and cocktails on the menu and, of course, a wide selection of brews. The new spot opened on April 20. Pull up a barstool, order a Coconut Joe and tuck into a sausage board or soft pretzel this National Craft Beer Week.