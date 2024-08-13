A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

Turquoise is set to close on Aug. 23. Then, on Aug. 29 it will reopen with a refreshed space and menu, plus a new name.
The new concept, brought to life by owners Laura Hernandez and Jen Sinconis, is described on its website as a wine bistro and cocktail lounge.
"Inspired by recent travels through France, our farm-to-table menu consists of crepes, paninis, charcuterie and cheeses, and much more," the website says. "Join for light bites paired with amazing wine and cocktails, a full dinner, or delectable desserts."
Along with a large selection of wines, the drinks menu will include specialty cocktails including an Aperol spritz and two versions of an espresso martini — one sweet and one spicy.
As for the decor, expect velvet accents, murals, crystal chandeliers and vintage furniture. There will also be different seating options throughout the space, "from glitzy glam in our loft, to French-sidewalk culture in the bistro, to vintage champagne bar in the lounge," the website says.
This is the third wine bar concept to inhabit the Olive Avenue space in recent years. Turquoise Wine Bar moved in after Winery 101 closed in late 2023. The owners of Winery 101 retired and Turquoise, which at that point had only one location in Glendale, took up the reins. They opened the second location of Turquoise in the space.
Now it will evolve again. But one thing remains true — the wine will keep flowing at this Peoria spot.
The Audrey
Opening Aug. 29
9299 W. Olive Ave., #101, Peoria