 New Peoria wine bar opening late August. Meet The Audrey | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

Turquoise Wine Bar will close for roughly a week, reopening with a new look, menu and name.
August 13, 2024
New wine bistro and cocktail lounge The Audrey is coming soon to Peoria.
New wine bistro and cocktail lounge The Audrey is coming soon to Peoria. Max Braun/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0.

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$2,800
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Peoria wine fans have a new concept to get excited about. Turquoise Wine Bar, located on Olive Avenue just west of State Route 101, will close for roughly a week as the owners change the space into their new and improved concept, The Audrey.

Turquoise is set to close on Aug. 23. Then, on Aug. 29 it will reopen with a refreshed space and menu, plus a new name.

The new concept, brought to life by owners Laura Hernandez and Jen Sinconis, is described on its website as a wine bistro and cocktail lounge. 

"Inspired by recent travels through France, our farm-to-table menu consists of crepes, paninis, charcuterie and cheeses, and much more," the website says. "Join for light bites paired with amazing wine and cocktails, a full dinner, or delectable desserts."

Along with a large selection of wines, the drinks menu will include specialty cocktails including an Aperol spritz and two versions of an espresso martini — one sweet and one spicy.

As for the decor, expect velvet accents, murals, crystal chandeliers and vintage furniture. There will also be different seating options throughout the space, "from glitzy glam in our loft, to French-sidewalk culture in the bistro, to vintage champagne bar in the lounge," the website says.

This is the third wine bar concept to inhabit the Olive Avenue space in recent years. Turquoise Wine Bar moved in after Winery 101 closed in late 2023. The owners of Winery 101 retired and Turquoise, which at that point had only one location in Glendale, took up the reins. They opened the second location of Turquoise in the space.

Now it will evolve again. But one thing remains true — the wine will keep flowing at this Peoria spot.

The Audrey

Opening Aug. 29
9299 W. Olive Ave., #101, Peoria

Turquoise Glendale

8160 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite B200, Glendale
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Harris and Walz visit 2 Phoenix restaurants on Valley campaign stop

Food & Drink News

Harris and Walz visit 2 Phoenix restaurants on Valley campaign stop

By Sara Crocker
As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

Cocktails

As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

By Cassie Brucci
These 8 new restaurants are now open in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

These 8 new restaurants are now open in metro Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
Queen Creek launches Restaurant Week event. Here's where to find deals

Food & Drink News

Queen Creek launches Restaurant Week event. Here's where to find deals

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation