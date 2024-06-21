 New Phoenix Aldi grocery store locations may be opening soon | Phoenix New Times
More Aldi stores? Grocery chain buys 2 Valley properties

The discount grocery store chain has bought two closed 99 Cents Only stores.
June 21, 2024
Aldi currently has 12 locations around the Valley. That number may soon jump to 14.
Aldi, the discount grocery chain known for its coin-operated shopping carts and viral Advent calendars, has rapidly expanded throughout the Valley in recent years. Now, the chain may have two new stores on the horizon.

The company has bought two properties, one in north Phoenix and another in east Mesa, according to documents filed with the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

Both locations are former 99 Cents Only stores, another discount chain that recently shut down. The company announced in April that all of its stores nationwide, including the 39 locations in Arizona, would close. Dollar Tree is taking over some locations, but others were put up for sale.

In early June, the deeds were transferred from the 99 Cents Only stores to Aldi for two Valley locations, one on the southwest corner of 12th Street and Northern Avenue in Phoenix and another on the southeast corner of Main Street and Greenfield Road in Mesa.

The potential new locations would bring the Valley's number of Aldi stores to 14. The first two locations opened back to back in Goodyear and Chandler in November 2020 and since then, the chain has rapidly opened stores around metro Phoenix. The grocery store has not yet announced plans or opening timeframes for the new locations.

Aldi building purchases:

7830 N. 12th St.
4433 E. Main Street, Mesa
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
