More Aldi stores? Grocery chain buys 2 Valley properties

The company has bought two properties, one in north Phoenix and another in east Mesa, according to documents filed with the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.
Both locations are former 99 Cents Only stores, another discount chain that recently shut down. The company announced in April that all of its stores nationwide, including the 39 locations in Arizona, would close. Dollar Tree is taking over some locations, but others were put up for sale.
In early June, the deeds were transferred from the 99 Cents Only stores to Aldi for two Valley locations, one on the southwest corner of 12th Street and Northern Avenue in Phoenix and another on the southeast corner of Main Street and Greenfield Road in Mesa.
The potential new locations would bring the Valley's number of Aldi stores to 14. The first two locations opened back to back in Goodyear and Chandler in November 2020 and since then, the chain has rapidly opened stores around metro Phoenix. The grocery store has not yet announced plans or opening timeframes for the new locations.
Aldi building purchases:
7830 N. 12th St.
4433 E. Main Street, Mesa