New locations of Postino, The Porch are coming to the Valley

The Valley's favorite wine bar is adding a new location to its spread of bruschetta and bottle restaurants around town. Plus The Porch, a fun sports bar and hangout will open a new spot as well.
The two new restaurants are part of The Switchyard, a mixed-use development coming to the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek. The $120 million development will span 10 acres and have a total of 54,000 square feet of available restaurant, shopping and office space.
Postino is set to bring its signature bruschetta, sharable salads and glasses of wine to the Southeast Valley development. The concept, which now has locations in California, Colorado, Georgia and Texas, started in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood. The new Queen Creek restaurant will be the local chain's eighth location in the Valley.
The Porch has three locations in the metro area, with restaurants in the Arcadia area, Tempe and Gilbert. With its fourth location in Queen Creek, the small chain will bring its signature mix of indoor and outdoor space with a large patio. Customers can expect the same retro-flair and menu of burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches. The drinks menu focuses largely on craft cocktails and beer.
The Switchyard, from development firm Creation, is scheduled to break ground late this year. The first phase of the project set to open in 2026.