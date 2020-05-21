 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is coming to Tempe.
New Restaurant Alert: Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Is Coming to Tempe

Lauren Cusimano | May 21, 2020 | 7:00am
South Tempe is about to get a whole lot more East Coast.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the New York City-based fast-casual pizza joint, has announced its first Arizona location. The next Artichoke Basille’s Pizza will be opening at 1120 East Baseline Road in Tempe in June.

Established in 2008, Artichoke Basille's Pizza offers traditional pies like New York-style margherita, pepperoni, and meatball, as well as signature options like the artichoke pie and crab pie. The Tempe location will also have a full bar, salads, and lighter Italian fare. Artichoke will be open for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery.

The new 2,500-square-foot Tempe location will be decked out in NYC homages and have a 1,000-square-foot patio to boot. It'll be located at The Collective on Baseline complex, neighboring other eateries and drinkeries like The Porch, Scramble, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe.

Pizza-wise, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza will be in good company in Tempe — as it's set just a few miles from other beloved pizza joints like Sal’s Pizza, Gus’s New York Pizza, Otto Pizza and Pastry, Venezia’s Pizza, and Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings.

“We’re confident that our first Arizona location will be welcomed by the people of Tempe and we're thrilled to add another community to the Artichoke family,” Artichoke co-founder and co-owner Francis Garcia says in a press release.

The Tempe spot will also be the third location to open in the western United States, in addition to two locations in northern California.

For more information, see the Artichoke Basille’s Pizza website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

