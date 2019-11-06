Now Closed: Brat Haus and DoH! at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road

The second location of Brat Haus in Uptown is now closed.

The second location of Brat Haus, which opened north of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, is now closed.

The sausage-focused eatery, the second location (following the original in Scottsdale), opened in July in the former Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop spot.

This also means DoH!, in the former Everything Bagel spot, connected to the second location of Brat Haus, has also closed. Both the German-influenced eatery and boozy gourmet doughnut shop were owned by Dave Andrea.

Yep, that means DoH! is done, too. DoH!

A sign on the front door of Brat Haus today reads, “We are sorry to announce that this location of Brat Haus has permanently closed. Thank you for your support during the short time we were open. Please come visit us in Old Town Scottsdale.”

An announcement, posted today on the Brat Haus Facebook page, goes into more detail.

“We are saddened to announce that after only a few short months, it has been determined that our location at 16th st and Bethany Home will not do sufficient volume to sustain a viable business. We have closed the doors but will continue to do our best to offer the best service, food, and experience at our Old Town location. Gift cards purchased at Uptown will be honored at Old Town. Thanks for your continued support and understanding.”

We’ll continue to update this story with any further details. For more information, visit the Brat Haus website.