Brat Haus Owner Opening DoH! Next Week in Uptown Phoenix

The former Everything Bagel spot north of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road is about to offer another carb-heavy morning staple — doughnuts. DoH! — and no, it's not a doughnut shop with a Simpsons theme — will be connected to the second location of Brat Haus. That's the Scottsdale-based, progressive German eatery owned by Dave Andrea, who will also own the new shop, which is set to open next Thursday, September 12.

“Opening the two concepts in the same location was intentional,” Andrea said in a press release. “Adding DoH! allows us to give the neighborhood a casual yet mouthwatering place to enjoy fresh doughnuts, New York-style bagels, and Arizona-roasted coffee on their way to work or while enjoying weekend mornings on the expansive, dog-friendly patio.”

DoH! will offer a variety of fun first-meal options, including some tempting creations for those 21 and over.

A pipette of specialty liquor will get jammed in your doughnut for an extra $1. DoH!

The menu will list gourmet doughnuts and bagels, plus coffee from CULT Artisan Beverage Company and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee on tap.

Now let's get wild. Additional menu items include the Wild Tonic Kombucha, and Zardetto Prosecco for the shop's bottomless mimosas. Finally, the “Manmosas” will act as a the shop's signature drink, which happens to be a 32-ounce stein of Weihenstephan Hefeweissbier mixed with Prosecco and orange juice.

And that's not quite all. Some doughnuts will be served “drunken” style, meaning you get a pipette of specialty liquor in your doughnut for an extra buck. We advise you save this upgrade for a morning during whatever you consider to be your weekend.

That address is 6025 North 16th Street. Hours for DoH! will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, see the DoH! Facebook and Instagram accounts.