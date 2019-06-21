Now Open: Tacos Chiwas in Chandler

We reported in May that husband-and-wife team Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin would be opening a second location of Tacos Chiwas. Looks like that time has come. Tacos Chiwas 2.0 is now open at the northwest corner of Alma School and Warner roads.

The second location is housed in what was FrinGo’s Kitchen, a Puerto Rican restaurant in the east Valley strip mall.

The first Tacos Chiwas locations premiered in spring 2016 near 20th Street and McDowell Road. It specializes in, as we're sure you know, tacos a la pollo, asada, lengua, and barbacoa. It took no time for it to earn a dedicated fanbase.

Other projects have presented themselves since the opening of Tacos Chiwas more than three years ago, like teaming with the Graduate Hotel for eateries like Normal Diner.

For more information, see the Tacos Chiwas website or follow them on Instagram.