12 Oktoberfest events to raise a stein around Phoenix this fall

From brewery bashes to Tempe’s long-running fest and parties stretching from Wickenburg to Chandler, there’s no shortage of places to prost up. Raise your glass at these 12 Oktoberfest events.
Oktoberfest Weekend with Wren HouseSept. 20-22
2125 N. 24th St.
4025 E. Chandler Blvd.Wren House Brewing Co. will toast Oktoberfest all weekend long at its two Valley locations – its original Phoenix taproom and its European-style beer hall Wren Südhalle – as well as its Prescott facility. To get in the spirit, the brewery will pour its märzen and Great American Beer Festival Award-winning festbier. Commemorative beer mugs will be available for purchase for $25, which includes the first fill. At the 24th Street location, bites will be available for purchase from The Smoke Slab BBQ on Friday and Bearded Barbecue on Saturday. At Wren Südhalle, it’s a dual celebration for Oktoberfest and the taproom's first anniversary. Brews on tap include Wren House and unique European imports that pair well with the restaurant’s beer hall-inspired bites. Try the pretzel served with a creamy goat milk beer cheese and mustard or the Kase Burger, which pairs a beef patty with a rich smashed bratwurst, topped with gruyere, onion, pickles, lettuce, mustard and Südhalle Haus Sauce.
Pinnacle Brewing’s Inaugural OktoberfestSept. 21
15111 Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale One of the Valley’s newest breweries will host its first Oktoberfest on Saturday. Pinnacle Brewing Co. will release two beers for the free event: a märzen and a festbier. The brews will be available on tap and in cans. In-house food truck Fire & Braids will offer an Oktoberfest-themed menu. The day will include a stein-holding competition and live music. Plus, anyone who comes dressed in traditional lederhosen or dirndls will receive a free beer stein.
Downtown Chandler OktoberfestSept. 27-28
3 S. Arizona Ave., ChandlerReturning for its 15th year, the Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest promises German fare, canned cocktails and, of course, plenty of beer. SanTan Brewing Co. will return to Dr. A.J. Chandler Park to pour its locally-made ales, and the brewer will bring some friends. AZ LOC ALE Beer Co., Buqui Bichi Brewing, Craft 64, Pedal Haus Brewery, The Perch, QuartHaus and SanTan Spirits will serve drinks. The festival will also feature live music from bands including Stryker and Rock Lobster. Limber up and test yourself with a stein-holding or brat-eating contest, or keep it to a friendly game of beer pong or cornhole. Tickets start at $16 and are available online; kids ages 6 and younger get in for free.
Fountain Hills OktoberfestSept. 27-28
12001 N. La Montana Drive, Fountain HillsThe Four Peaks Rotary hosts a family-friendly, authentic take on Oktoberfest. Come dressed in your Bavarian best for the chance to win a prize, or compete by holding a stein or blowing an alphorn. A kids zone will have games and activities, such as face painting and pretzel necklace making. Sample German fare and visit the beer garden, which will serve Hofbrau beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks. Music will be performed by German band Die echten Waldbuam. Tickets are $10 and available online; children ages 12 and younger get in for free.
Greenwood Brewing OktoberfestSept. 27-28
922 N. Fifth St.The Roosevelt Row brewery’s Oktoberfest weekend of events starts with a ticketed comedy show hosted with Do Better Comedy. Festivities continue on Sept. 28 with live music, a stein-holding competition and a best-dressed contest. Krautworx Street Food will have eats available to pair with Greenwood Brewing’s beers, including its Rosemary IPA and seasonal Harvest Diem spiced ale.
Wickenburg Oktoberfest and Craft Beer MarketSept. 28
164 E. Apache St., WickenburgThe Arizona Craft Brewers Guild’s fall fest will include beer sampling, food trucks, live music and lawn games. Hosted at Stone Park in Wickenburg, this year’s event is open to all ages and four-legged friends. Taste brews from Walter Station Brewing Co., Mother Road Brewing Co., Vulture Peak Brewing Co. and others. Tickets are available for purchase online. General admission tickets are $40 and include 24 tasting tickets of 3-ounce pours. VIP tickets are $60 and include an extra hour of tasting, VIP parking and a commemorative item. Designated driver tickets are $20. After sampling, guests can take home their favorite beers by purchasing cans to-go.
Oct. 5
Pedal Haus Oktoberfest
Multiple locationsPedal Haus Brewery has celebrations planned at each of its four Valley locations. On tap at the downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler and Mesa taprooms are drink and food specials, live music and competitions. Drink specials include $2 discounts on steins of Pedal Haus’ Oktoberfest, pilsner and Dortmunder beers. Guests can also purchase a branded stein for $17, which includes the first pour of one of those three beer selections. Pedal Haus will serve a special menu through Oct. 19 which includes a footlong jalapeno cheddar bratwurst and a crispy pork schnitzel. Those with a competitive streak can enter into the stein-holding and sausage-eating contests. Winners and runners-up from each location will compete in the brewery’s Oktoberfest Championship Smack Down on Oct. 19 in Tempe. Those who emerge victorious from each competition will receive a trophy and a $100 Pedal Haus gift card.
OktoberWestOct. 5
6902 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale The Westin Kierland Resort offers a distinctly Western take on the German beer festival. OktoberWest incorporates country flair into the Bavarian celebration. Pull on your cowboy boots and brush up on your line dancing, this event features live music courtesy of Jake Jones Band, The Kruse Brothers and more. Ride the mechanical bull, get fitted at the custom hat bar from Golden Desert Boutique and try your hand at games. A barbecue dinner and full bar are available for purchase. Tickets are $45, available on Eventbrite.
Oktoberfest at The ParkOct. 5
335 N. Gilbert Road, GilbertO.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery will host its inaugural Oktoberfest at its expansive outdoor Gilbert location, The Park. The afternoon event will include live music, costume and stein-holding contests and samples and swag from brewers including O.H.S.O., Desert Monks, Beer Research Institute and others. Tickets are $40 and include four 9-ounce beers, brewery samples and a meal. Food options include the choice of sauerbraten or bratwurst, which is served with cabbage and potato salad or potato chips.
Oktoberfest at Brat HausOct. 5-6
3622 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleThis Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and taphouse is literally counting down the days until its Oktoberfest party begins with a timer on its website. Brat Haus, known for its gigantic Bavarian pretzels and 28 craft beers on tap, will host a weekend-long party. The festivities will include live music and contests for eating, stein-holding, best Oktoberfest attire and the most “Badass Beard.” Sample traditional Bavarian fare with a mug of beer. Tickets are available at Brat Haus. Entry is $10 for a single day or $15 for the weekend, with the option to add an Oktoberfest stein for $7.
Four Peaks OktoberfestOct. 11-13
80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, TempeThe Valley’s longest-running Oktoberfest is back for its 51st year, hosting its Bavarian-inspired festival at Tempe Beach Park. Four Peaks Oktoberfest packs in plenty of fun over three days. There’s local and German beer and plenty of pretzels and strudel samples. Activities for the entire family include carnival games, rides and live music on two stages. Watch the running of the dachshunds or lace up your sneakers for the Runnin’ for the Brats one-mile, 5K and 10K races. Pre-sale tickets are $20 for Friday and Saturday; Sunday entry is free. VIP tickets are $90 and include an exclusive stage viewing area, private bars and bathrooms, three complimentary drinks, one free food item and more. Proceeds from the event benefit the international exchange program Tempe Sister Cities.
Haus Murphy’s OktoberfestOct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
5739 W. Glendale Ave., GlendaleGlendale’s classic German eatery Haus Murphy’s will celebrate Oktoberfest over three weekends this fall. The West Valley spot will serve its traditional fare and beer, with added oompah from Bavarian bands Guggenbach-Baum and Die Liedermause. The events take place from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening, and reservations are encouraged. Save your seats by calling 623-939-2480 or requesting online.