 Oktoberfest events in Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale happening fall 2023 | Phoenix New Times
Beer

Prost to these 8 Oktoberfest events happening around metro Phoenix this fall

Fall means it's Oktoberfest season and we've got beer-filled events happening all around the Valley. Here are eight not to miss.
September 19, 2023
Throughout the fall, Oktoberfest celebrations will pop up all around the Valley.
Throughout the fall, Oktoberfest celebrations will pop up all around the Valley.
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley.

From Chandler to Wickenburg, and Scottsdale to Glendale, here are eight Oktoberfest events not to miss this fall. Prost!

Greenwood Brewing Oktoberfest

922 N. Fifth St.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Head to downtown Phoenix for a weekend full of festivities. Greenwood Brewing's Oktoberfest event kicks off on Friday night with an all-female comedy show. Saturday will feature live music and Sunday will include yoga and brewery tours of Phoenix’s only woman-owned brewery. There will be drink specials throughout the weekend including the release of Festbier German lager.

click to enlarge
Head to Chandler to experience Oktoberfest hosted by Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Two favorite local breweries, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co., are coming together for the second time to host the 2023 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. At Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, the breweries will serve German-style brews and canned cocktails from SanTan Spirits. There will be live music starting at 1:15 p.m. each day, German food, games and a family fun zone. Tickets sold online are $20 for Saturday and $16 for Sunday. Day-of sales are $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

Oktoberfest at Brat Haus

3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Oct. 7
Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and patio Brat Haus is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 7 this year. The event runs from noon until 7 p.m., and will be packed with festivities including a stein-holding contest, firkin tapping, live music, games, prizes and of course, plenty of beer.

click to enlarge
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the West Valley at The Wigwam.
The Wigwam

Oktoberfest at The Wigwam

300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park
Oct. 7
Get in the Oktoberfest spirit in the West Valley at The Wigwam. The event will take place on the resort’s front lawn and will include a selection of German draft beer, German-inspired foods, live entertainment and lawn games. Tickets cost $50 and include two drinks, a large soft pretzel and a commemorative Oktoberfest item. The event is for those over 21, but for those with kids 3 and up, check out Kinderfest, an accompanying event with pizza, games and a movie. Kinderfest tickets are $25 for one child and $15 for additional children.

click to enlarge
Cool down with a cold one at Four Peaks Oktoberfest.
Alexandra Gaspar

Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake

Tempe Beach Park
80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
Oct. 13-15
Tempe Town Lake is always a location for fall shenanigans, and this October it welcomes back Four Peaks Oktoberfest for its 50th year. The three-day festival includes live music, carnival rides and Weiner dog races where you can cheer on “the fastest weenies in town,” according to the event’s website. If you want to work up an appetite for a German feast, participate in the one mile, 5K or 10K "Runnin’ for Brats" races. Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit Tempe Sister Cities, a non-profit that works to send Tempe high school students, teachers and professionals to 11 cities around the globe. Presale tickets are $16 for Friday and Saturday. The event is free for attendees on Sunday. Those under 21 get free entrance all weekend.

click to enlarge
Get yourself a schnitzel and some bottled bier at Haus Murphy's.
Lauren Cusimano

Haus Murphy's Oktoberfest

5739 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28
There's no better place to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Valley than Glendale's classic German restaurant, Haus Murphy's. German-style food and drinks abound at this West Valley spot all year long, but for three weekends in October, the fun gets dialed up a notch. Listen to live music, taste seasonal imported German beers and take in the sights and sounds of Germany from this Glendale biergarten. The celebrations take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and reservations are recommended.

Wickenburg Oktoberfest

Stone Park
164 E. Apache St., Wickenburg
Oct. 14
This fall, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting Wickenburg Oktoberfest in historic Stone Park. Local Arizona breweries will be on hand serving sips of the season and food trucks will serve savory German-style fare. The event is sure to be a delicious celebration. Live music, a classic car show and lawn games are also on deck. General admission tickets cost $40 and include entry at 4 p.m. and 15 four-ounce tasting pours. VIP tickets cost $60 and include early entry at 3 p.m., VIP parking and entrance into a VIP lounge area. Designated driver tickets cost $15.

OktoberWest Festival

The Westin Kierland Resort
6902 E. Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale
Oct. 21
While Oktoberfest typically celebrates German culture, music and food, this new event is taking a decidedly different approach. The Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale is hosting OktoberWest, a country western-themed event complete with country music performances, line dances, a mechanical bull, barbecue and bourbon. The event raises money for the Scottsdale Charros, an organization that supports youth sports, education and local charities. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are available online.
