Glamorous old Hollywood-inspired restaurant sashays into Scottsdale

The restaurant and bar, whose vibe harkens back to Hollywood’s golden age, is anticipated to open in 2026 in the former Buca di Beppo on Scottsdale Road and First Street. This will be the fourth U.S. location of Drake’s, joining outposts in Dallas, Houston and West Hollywood.
“Witnessing the success and celebrated atmosphere in Dallas and Hollywood led us to land on Scottsdale’s vibrant dining culture as our next market for Drake’s,” Hunter Pond, CEO of Vandelay Hospitality, said in an email. “Similar to Hollywood, Scottsdale is a famously fun place to dine and enjoy nightlife unmatched in most markets across the country.”
“Drake’s is a celebration of timeless old-world dining,” Pond said. “It’s sophisticated yet fun, the kind of place where people dress up, celebrate life, throw a party and make memories.”
The restaurant’s menu leans into classic American chophouse fare, along with pastas and Chicago-style thin-crust pizzas. Diners will be able to start their meal with shrimp cocktail and steak tartare or fried sweet-and-spicy cauliflower and jumbo lump crab cakes. Entrees, such as honey truffle chicken, spicy rigatoni and lobster pasta, will be served alongside dry-aged ribeyes and Japanese Wagyu. Drake’s dessert menu will offer a towering 24-layer strawberry cake and cotton candy in an oversized martini glass.
“Scottsdale guests can expect a few cocktails crafted specifically for this location that highlight the spirit of the city while staying true to Drake’s DNA,” Pond said.
Vandelay Hospitality operates eight other concepts in Texas, ranging from sandwich shops to sushi bars. While the team is focused on getting Drake’s off the ground, Pond isn’t ruling out bringing other concepts to the Valley.
“We’re always imagining what the future might hold,” he said. “Phoenix is a market that excites us, and while we can’t say what’s next, we’re certain this is just the beginning.”
Drake’s HollywoodOpens in 2026
3828 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale