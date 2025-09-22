 Old Hollywood-style dining is coming to Old Town Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Glamorous old Hollywood-inspired restaurant sashays into Scottsdale

The Texas and West Hollywood restaurant is bringing its steaks, ice-cold martinis and towering desserts to Old Town.
September 22, 2025
Image: Drake's Hollywood dining room and bar.
Drake's Hollywood serves an old Hollywood vibe and chophouse fare. It's coming to Scottsdale in 2026. Drake's Hollywood
Drake’s Hollywood, a see-and-be-seen hot spot originally launched in Texas, is coming to Old Town Scottsdale.

The restaurant and bar, whose vibe harkens back to Hollywood’s golden age, is anticipated to open in 2026 in the former Buca di Beppo on Scottsdale Road and First Street. This will be the fourth U.S. location of Drake’s, joining outposts in Dallas, Houston and West Hollywood.

“Witnessing the success and celebrated atmosphere in Dallas and Hollywood led us to land on Scottsdale’s vibrant dining culture as our next market for Drake’s,” Hunter Pond, CEO of Vandelay Hospitality, said in an email. “Similar to Hollywood, Scottsdale is a famously fun place to dine and enjoy nightlife unmatched in most markets across the country.”

click to enlarge Rendering of Drake's Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale location will feature a valet-only entrance.
Drake's Hollywood
In Scottsdale, the 8,000-square-foot restaurant will be outfitted with swanky decor that nods to old Hollywood glamour, including red leather booths, Art Deco chandeliers and murals inspired by illustrator Edward Sorel. In addition to a main dining room and circular bar, Drake’s will have two rooms for private dining. The restaurant plans to keep things lively with live music and DJs on select nights.
“Drake’s is a celebration of timeless old-world dining,” Pond said. “It’s sophisticated yet fun, the kind of place where people dress up, celebrate life, throw a party and make memories.”

The restaurant’s menu leans into classic American chophouse fare, along with pastas and Chicago-style thin-crust pizzas. Diners will be able to start their meal with shrimp cocktail and steak tartare or fried sweet-and-spicy cauliflower and jumbo lump crab cakes. Entrees, such as honey truffle chicken, spicy rigatoni and lobster pasta, will be served alongside dry-aged ribeyes and Japanese Wagyu. Drake’s dessert menu will offer a towering 24-layer strawberry cake and cotton candy in an oversized martini glass.

click to enlarge A vodka martini
A frozen vodka martini, dubbed the "world's coldest," is the signature cocktail at Drake's Hollywood.
Drake's Hollywood
The “world’s coldest martini,” a frozen vodka martini with dry vermouth and citrus bitters, is Drake’s signature cocktail. The bar team will also pour espresso martinis, gimlets and a riff on a French 75. The bar is also where each Drake's location builds its own identity.

“Scottsdale guests can expect a few cocktails crafted specifically for this location that highlight the spirit of the city while staying true to Drake’s DNA,” Pond said.

Vandelay Hospitality operates eight other concepts in Texas, ranging from sandwich shops to sushi bars. While the team is focused on getting Drake’s off the ground, Pond isn’t ruling out bringing other concepts to the Valley.

“We’re always imagining what the future might hold,” he said. “Phoenix is a market that excites us, and while we can’t say what’s next, we’re certain this is just the beginning.”

Drake’s Hollywood

Opens in 2026
3828 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
A message from Sara Crocker: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
