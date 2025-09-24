 Phoenix coffee truck banned from Mayo Clinic Scottsdale due to name | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

Hospital workers had a bone to pick with administrators over the decision.
September 24, 2025
Image: The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.
The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

"Unfortunately, do [sic] to our logo and name, we are no longer allowed to serve coffee at Mayo Hospital. Effective immediately," the owners of a local coffee trailer posted to social media.

The name in question? Graveyard Shift Coffee.

The menu takes things a few steps further. Drink names include the Bloody Eye, with chocolate and strawberry, the Formaldehyde, with lavender and honey, and Murder Spice, with honey and cinnamon.

While it may seem obvious why a hospital that focuses on cancer research might not favor the morbid monikers, Graveyard Shift Coffee is actually designed to serve hospital night shift workers. The logo is of a smiling skeleton dressed in green scrubs with a stethoscope around its bony neck.

The coffee trailer also sets up at Phoenix Children's, Abrazo Central Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, typically serving its signature, sinister coffee drinks to night shift nurses from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The company's social media page is full of memes depicting people hooked up to IVs filled with coffee and jokes such as "Stress, anxiety, and caffeine addiction sold separately."

The self-aware jokes are no doubt macabre. And apparently, some at Mayo don't appreciate it. But fans had a bone to pick and were fast to stand up for their spooky coffee provider.

The owners posted the announcement to their social media on Monday, and by Wednesday morning, it had accumulated over 1,600 likes and 300 comments.
"Come to Honor Health Shea!"
KJ wrote, with many other fans advocating for visits to other hospitals around the Valley. Marissa offered a solution for Mayo:
"I vote you park across the street, us nurses will still show support!!!"
Sarcastic commenter Preddy made a point:
"Well that's completely fair, before you guys started coming many people there had no idea that skeletons and graveyards existed."
Carmen concisely summed it up:
"Night shift can't have anything nice."
What do you think of Graveyard Shift Coffee serving at your local hospital? Funny or fearsome? Let us know at [email protected] or in the comments.
Image: Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

Openings & Closings

'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

By Tirion Boan
Image: The most weird and wonderful foods to try at the 2025 Arizona State Fair

Events

The most weird and wonderful foods to try at the 2025 Arizona State Fair

By Zach Buchanan
Image: This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

Downtown Phoenix

This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

By Tirion Boan
Image: Two Phoenix eateries named among the nation's top restaurants

Awards & Accolades

Two Phoenix eateries named among the nation's top restaurants

By Sara Crocker
Image: Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

Lists

Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker and Tirion Boan
Image: Four Phoenix cafes named among the top coffee shops in the U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Four Phoenix cafes named among the top coffee shops in the U.S.

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

Downtown Phoenix

This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

By Tirion Boan
Image: Salad chain Sweetgreen opens first restaurant in Arizona

Food & Drink News

Salad chain Sweetgreen opens first restaurant in Arizona

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation