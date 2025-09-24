Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

The name in question? Graveyard Shift Coffee.
The menu takes things a few steps further. Drink names include the Bloody Eye, with chocolate and strawberry, the Formaldehyde, with lavender and honey, and Murder Spice, with honey and cinnamon.
While it may seem obvious why a hospital that focuses on cancer research might not favor the morbid monikers, Graveyard Shift Coffee is actually designed to serve hospital night shift workers. The logo is of a smiling skeleton dressed in green scrubs with a stethoscope around its bony neck.
The coffee trailer also sets up at Phoenix Children's, Abrazo Central Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, typically serving its signature, sinister coffee drinks to night shift nurses from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The company's social media page is full of memes depicting people hooked up to IVs filled with coffee and jokes such as "Stress, anxiety, and caffeine addiction sold separately."
The self-aware jokes are no doubt macabre. And apparently, some at Mayo don't appreciate it. But fans had a bone to pick and were fast to stand up for their spooky coffee provider.
The owners posted the announcement to their social media on Monday, and by Wednesday morning, it had accumulated over 1,600 likes and 300 comments.
"Come to Honor Health Shea!"KJ wrote, with many other fans advocating for visits to other hospitals around the Valley. Marissa offered a solution for Mayo:
"I vote you park across the street, us nurses will still show support!!!"Sarcastic commenter Preddy made a point:
"Well that's completely fair, before you guys started coming many people there had no idea that skeletons and graveyards existed."Carmen concisely summed it up:
"Night shift can't have anything nice."What do you think of Graveyard Shift Coffee serving at your local hospital? Funny or fearsome? Let us know at [email protected] or in the comments.