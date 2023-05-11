Fill your Mother's Day weekend with food and drinks at these metro Phoenix events

For many families, this weekend is all about mom. Valley eateries have got you covered for Mother's Day with special brunches and fresh flowers galore. For the rest of the weekend, check out some unique beer, show some support to local teachers, or help out a pup in need. Here are four food and drinks-filled events to pack your schedule from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.
Multiple Locations Last month, Over Easy introduced three seasonal menu items that are available until the end of May. These include the rolled tacos, a springtime strawberry peach mule, and the Johnjay Peaches and Cream Waffle. The last item is named for Valley DJ and #LovePup Foundation co-founder Johnjay Van Es. One dollar from every waffle dish sold this month will be donated to the foundation that helps local dogs in need.
Greenwood Brewing Taproom
922 N. Fifth StreetGreenwood Brewing and beverage brand Teaspressa are both local woman-owned companies that are coming together to create a tea-infused beer called the GREENTEA Kölsch. It will be served at the Greenwood Brewing taproom through May 14. During a live mixology session on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., guests will learn how to make a GREENTEA Rose Radler, using the Kölsch and other ingredients. The drink will also be available for purchase at the taproom.
#LovePup Foundation FundraiserAll Month at Over Easy
Multiple Locations Last month, Over Easy introduced three seasonal menu items that are available until the end of May. These include the rolled tacos, a springtime strawberry peach mule, and the Johnjay Peaches and Cream Waffle. The last item is named for Valley DJ and #LovePup Foundation co-founder Johnjay Van Es. One dollar from every waffle dish sold this month will be donated to the foundation that helps local dogs in need.
Mixology SessionThursday, May 11
Greenwood Brewing Taproom
922 N. Fifth StreetGreenwood Brewing and beverage brand Teaspressa are both local woman-owned companies that are coming together to create a tea-infused beer called the GREENTEA Kölsch. It will be served at the Greenwood Brewing taproom through May 14. During a live mixology session on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., guests will learn how to make a GREENTEA Rose Radler, using the Kölsch and other ingredients. The drink will also be available for purchase at the taproom.
Teacher Appreciation WeekThrough Friday, May 12
Multiple Locations Teachers should always be celebrated for all that they do, but National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 through 12. Several Valley restaurants are offering deals for those with proof of an educator ID. Teachers can get a free cup of coffee at Over Easy, dessert with the purchase of an entree at Streets of New York, $3 off their order at Koibito Poke and 20 percent off the bill at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill.