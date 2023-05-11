Fill your Mother's Day weekend with food and drinks at these metro Phoenix events

click to enlarge Johnjay Van Es is a local radio DJ and co-founder of the #LovePup Foundation. Over Easy #LovePup Foundation Fundraiser All Month at Over Easy

Multiple Locations

click to enlarge Support two local woman-owned businesses at Greenwood Brewing and Teaspressa's collaboration event. Natasha Yee Mixology Session Thursday, May 11

Greenwood Brewing Taproom

922 N. Fifth Street Greenwood Brewing and beverage brand Teaspressa are both local woman-owned companies that are coming together to create a tea-infused beer called the GREENTEA Kölsch. It will be served at the Greenwood Brewing taproom through May 14. During a live mixology session on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., guests will learn how to make a GREENTEA Rose Radler, using the Kölsch and other ingredients. The drink will also be available for purchase at the taproom.

For many families, this weekend is all about mom. Valley eateries have got you covered for Mother's Day with special brunches and fresh flowers galore. For the rest of the weekend, check out some unique beer, show some support to local teachers, or help out a pup in need. Here are four food and drinks-filled events to pack your schedule from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.Last month, Over Easy introduced three seasonal menu items that are available until the end of May. These include the rolled tacos, a springtime strawberry peach mule, and the Johnjay Peaches and Cream Waffle. The last item is named for Valley DJ and #LovePup Foundation co-founder Johnjay Van Es. One dollar from every waffle dish sold this month will be donated to the foundation that helps local dogs in need.