May Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

The Valley has not slowed down in the restaurant-opening department. A number of new places sprung up during this late-spring month, including a few new bars and beer joints, a Jalisco-style restaurant, and more.
Churroholic
9340 West Northern Avenue, Glendale
Tempe Marketplace recently welcomed Churroholic from California last month. The new shop is known for looping churros and fried-dough pastries, plus churro ice cream sandwiches, bites, and sundaes.
Craft 64
68 West Buffalo Street, Chandler
Much like Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Chandler now has a Craft 64 — the pizzeria and craft beer bar opening La Stalla Rustica Cucina. There are 30 options of Arizona beer, including eight from in-house, and pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.
Fate Brewing Company
201 East Southern Avenue, Tempe
The third Valley location of Fate Brewing Company — very recently known as McFate Brewing — took over a midcentury, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office complex at Southern Avenue and College Road. There’s food, beer, and a dog-friendly beer garden. Take a look at the new Fate Brewing Company in Tempe.
George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen
15091 South Komatke Lane, Laveen Village
Comedian George Lopez opened the second location of his restaurant, George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, at the Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino. Expect tacos, burritos, and even stuffed potatoes, plus beverages like aguas frescas and Mexican sodas and beers.
Johnny’s Greek & Burger Bar
4975 South Alma School Road, Chandler
The Greek in Johnny’s Greek & Burger Bar refers to the many pitas you’ll find at this fast-casual eatery. There's your choice of gyro meat, chicken shawarma, chicken kebobs, and falafel, plus burgers, hot dogs, and loaded fries.
La Marquesa
1915 East McDowell Road
The owners of La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop opened a Jalisco-style restaurant at 19th Street and McDowell Road. La Marquesa specializes in birria, and we’ve already been in for a first taste.
La Patrona Mexican Cantina
1526 East Main Street, Mesa
The former Casa Ramos spot is now La Patrona Mexican Cantina. The eatery offers traditional Mexican breakfast options, plus salads, seafood, burritos, and more.
Late Night Johnny’s
825 West Baseline Road, #1-2, Tempe
This new Tempe sports bar and grill took over the former Sharky’s Tacos & Tequila, and offers drinks and American fare. Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and wings are available for lunch and dinner at Late Night Johnny’s.
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
2950 East Germann Road, Chandler
The Chandler Crossroads Towne Center welcomed Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom — which is overseen by the same parent company as Gordon Biersch and Rock Bottom. Think beer, burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, wings, and pasta.
Parrish’s Bar & Grill
4425 South Mountain Road, #111, Mesa
This is a true family-owned and -operated restaurant in east Mesa. Parrish’s Bar & Grill has American wagyu burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, salads, seafood, and a full bar.
Pita University
921 East University Drive, Tempe
This Mediterranean fusion bistro neighbors Arizona State University, hence the name. Pita University offers pita wraps and bowls, salads, subs, sides, and smoothies. It occupies the former Flaming Kabob spot.
Schmear: Bagelry and Cafe20784 East Victoria Lane, #106, Queen Creek
Queen Creek finally has a bagel shop, and it is the family-owned Schmear. There are 13 kinds of bagels and brews from Peixoto Coffee, plus sandwiches, bagel dogs, and sides.
Slices on Mill
11 East Sixth Street, Tempe
In case you didn't know, Slices Pizza Joint has reopened as Slices on Mill with new owners, but the same East Coast-style pizza. There are also make-your-own calzones, cauliflower crust, and specialties like mac and cheese, loaded potato, and buffalo chicken pizzas.
St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails
3990 South Alma School Road, Chandler
The spot that once hosted D’Vine Bistro & Wine Bar is now St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails, complete with a new menu and patio.
Sushi Ramen GO
1495 South Higley Road, #104, Gilbert
Find traditional sushi, Tokyo-style ramen, and poke at the new Sushi Ramen GO. The spot also promises sashimi, gyoza, seaweed salad, and tomago.
The Bread & Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street
The east Phoenix breakfast and lunch spot has a tight menu of American fare every day but Sunday. The Bread and Honey House has crepes, toast, breakfast burritos, salads, tacos, and burgers.
The Dirty Drummer2303 North 44th Street
The Dirty Drummer has reopened as … The Dirty Drummer. There’s a new look, new stage and dance floor, and new jukebox, but the same old menu and vibe. The Drummer features domestic and Arizona beer, plus famous burgers, wings, and other appetizers.
The Sleepy Whale
290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
Downtown Chandler has welcomed The Sleepy Whale beer bar and shop from the same people who opened The Wandering Tortoise in Arcadia. There’s a tight menu of high-quality beer, and if you’re hungry, you’re free to bring in outside food. What's more, the same people are opening The Theodore beer bar this summer on Roosevelt Row.
Tocaya Organica
4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #1210, Scottsdale
This southern California Mexican restaurant opened a Scottsdale Fashion Square location on Cinco de Mayo. Tocaya Organica offers everything from gluten-free burritos to churro bites, salads, tacos, burritos, bowls, and many a diet-friendly option.
VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe
If you love Cajun and Creole-style food, VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen in Tempe has your jambalaya and gumbo fix. There’s also red beans and rice, po’boys, and certainly beignets for dessert (or your hangover). Feel free to take a look.
Closings
Farm & Craft
5538 North Seventh Street, #100
The Colony lost a tenant last month when the breakfast and brunch spot, Farm & Craft, shut its doors. However, the Scottsdale location is still in operation.
