    Herban Planet
4
Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe.
Fate Brewing Co. is now open in Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano

May Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | June 3, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

The Valley has not slowed down in the restaurant-opening department. A number of new places sprung up during this late-spring month, including a few new bars and beer joints, a Jalisco-style restaurant, and more.

Churroholic


9340 West Northern Avenue, Glendale


Tempe Marketplace recently welcomed Churroholic from California last month. The new shop is known for looping churros and fried-dough pastries, plus churro ice cream sandwiches, bites, and sundaes.

Craft 64


68 West Buffalo Street, Chandler


Much like Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Chandler now has a Craft 64 — the pizzeria and craft beer bar opening La Stalla Rustica Cucina. There are 30 options of Arizona beer, including eight from in-house, and pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.

The 2,500-square-foot, dog- and kid-friendly beer garden.
The 2,500-square-foot, dog- and kid-friendly beer garden.
Lauren Cusimano

Fate Brewing Company


201 East Southern Avenue, Tempe


The third Valley location of Fate Brewing Company — very recently known as McFate Brewing — took over a midcentury, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office complex at Southern Avenue and College Road. There’s food, beer, and a dog-friendly beer garden. Take a look at the new Fate Brewing Company in Tempe.

George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen


15091 South Komatke Lane, Laveen Village


Comedian George Lopez opened the second location of his restaurant, George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, at the Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino. Expect tacos, burritos, and even stuffed potatoes, plus beverages like aguas frescas and Mexican sodas and beers.

Johnny’s Greek & Burger Bar


4975 South Alma School Road, Chandler


The Greek in Johnny’s Greek & Burger Bar refers to the many pitas you’ll find at this fast-casual eatery. There's your choice of gyro meat, chicken shawarma, chicken kebobs, and falafel, plus burgers, hot dogs, and loaded fries.

Goat birria at La Marquesa is roasted according to a family recipe, in the style of Jalisco.
Goat birria at La Marquesa is roasted according to a family recipe, in the style of Jalisco.
Chris Malloy

La Marquesa


1915 East McDowell Road


The owners of La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop opened a Jalisco-style restaurant at 19th Street and McDowell Road. La Marquesa specializes in birria, and we’ve already been in for a first taste.

La Patrona Mexican Cantina


1526 East Main Street, Mesa


The former Casa Ramos spot is now La Patrona Mexican Cantina. The eatery offers traditional Mexican breakfast options, plus salads, seafood, burritos, and more.

Late Night Johnny’s


825 West Baseline Road, #1-2, Tempe


This new Tempe sports bar and grill took over the former Sharky’s Tacos & Tequila, and offers drinks and American fare. Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and wings are available for lunch and dinner at Late Night Johnny’s.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom


2950 East Germann Road, Chandler


The Chandler Crossroads Towne Center welcomed Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom — which is overseen by the same parent company as Gordon Biersch and Rock Bottom. Think beer, burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, wings, and pasta.

Parrish’s Bar & Grill


4425 South Mountain Road, #111, Mesa


This is a true family-owned and -operated restaurant in east Mesa. Parrish’s Bar & Grill has American wagyu burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, salads, seafood, and a full bar.

Pita University


921 East University Drive, Tempe


This Mediterranean fusion bistro neighbors Arizona State University, hence the name. Pita University offers pita wraps and bowls, salads, subs, sides, and smoothies. It occupies the former Flaming Kabob spot.

Schmear: Bagelry and Cafe

20784 East Victoria Lane, #106, Queen Creek


Queen Creek finally has a bagel shop, and it is the family-owned Schmear. There are 13 kinds of bagels and brews from Peixoto Coffee, plus sandwiches, bagel dogs, and sides.

Judy Krause and Nate Cruz (above) now own Slices on Mill.
Judy Krause and Nate Cruz (above) now own Slices on Mill.
Angelica VanAuken

Slices on Mill


11 East Sixth Street, Tempe


In case you didn't know, Slices Pizza Joint has reopened as Slices on Mill with new owners, but the same East Coast-style pizza. There are also make-your-own calzones, cauliflower crust, and specialties like mac and cheese, loaded potato, and buffalo chicken pizzas.

St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails


3990 South Alma School Road, Chandler


The spot that once hosted D’Vine Bistro & Wine Bar is now St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails, complete with a new menu and patio.

Sushi Ramen GO


1495 South Higley Road, #104, Gilbert


Find traditional sushi, Tokyo-style ramen, and poke at the new Sushi Ramen GO. The spot also promises sashimi, gyoza, seaweed salad, and tomago.

The Bread & Honey House


4700 East Van Buren Street


The east Phoenix breakfast and lunch spot has a tight menu of American fare every day but Sunday. The Bread and Honey House has crepes, toast, breakfast burritos, salads, tacos, and burgers.

May Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix
Lauren Cusimano

The Dirty Drummer

2303 North 44th Street


The Dirty Drummer has reopened as … The Dirty Drummer. There’s a new look, new stage and dance floor, and new jukebox, but the same old menu and vibe. The Drummer features domestic and Arizona beer, plus famous burgers, wings, and other appetizers.

The Sleepy Whale


290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler


Downtown Chandler has welcomed The Sleepy Whale beer bar and shop from the same people who opened The Wandering Tortoise in Arcadia. There’s a tight menu of high-quality beer, and if you’re hungry, you’re free to bring in outside food. What's more, the same people are opening The Theodore beer bar this summer on Roosevelt Row.

Tocaya Organica


4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #1210, Scottsdale


This southern California Mexican restaurant opened a Scottsdale Fashion Square location on Cinco de Mayo. Tocaya Organica offers everything from gluten-free burritos to churro bites, salads, tacos, burritos, bowls, and many a diet-friendly option.

VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen

1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe


If you love Cajun and Creole-style food, VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen in Tempe has your jambalaya and gumbo fix. There’s also red beans and rice, po’boys, and certainly beignets for dessert (or your hangover). Feel free to take a look.

So long, Farm & Craft.
So long, Farm & Craft.
Lauren Cusimano

Closings

Farm & Craft


5538 North Seventh Street, #100


The Colony lost a tenant last month when the breakfast and brunch spot, Farm & Craft, shut its doors. However, the Scottsdale location is still in operation.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

