Judy Krause and Nate Cruzer (above) now own Slices on Mill.EXPAND
Judy Krause and Nate Cruzer (above) now own Slices on Mill.
Angelica VanAuken

In Case You Didn’t Know, Slices on Mill Is Back in Tempe

Lauren Cusimano | May 20, 2019 | 8:00am
A quick history: Slices Pizza Joint, tucked away off Mill Avenue by the Sixth Street cul-de-sac in downtown Tempe, shuttered this past March after 20 years of business. But that didn’t last long. Former employees Judy Krause and Nate Cruzer reopened the late-night staple this spring as Slices on Mill.

The April 11 reopening included new flooring and finishes, plus new tables, chairs, equipment, an outdoor seating section, and a new sign depicting the iconic Mill Avenue bridges.

But what hasn’t changed are East Coast-style pizza and food options on the revamped menu. Choices include make-your-own calzones, cauliflower crust, and specialties like mac and cheese, loaded potato, and buffalo chicken pizzas.

New owners Cruzer and Krause met while working for the former Slices.

Cruzer worked at Slices Pizza Joint in Tempe Marketplace, which is still operating, for about 12 years, starting as a part-time employee and eventually becoming manager. He would occasionally help out at the Mill Avenue spot, where Krause was the accountant and bookkeeper.

“Judy and I talked about opening our own pizza place for a few years, so when the opportunity came along it really was fate,” Cruzer says in a press release.

Krause echoes this. “We make a good team,” she says. “I have helped small business owners with their accounting and finances for more than 20 years, so I am focused on that end of things, while Nate knows the day-to-day.”

The two say they’re hoping to bring back in Arizona State University students and staff, plus employees from the many neighboring restaurants and businesses.

For more information, or to just ogle some pizza, see the Slices on Mill Facebook or Instagram.

Slices on Mill. 11 East Sixth Street, Tempe.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

