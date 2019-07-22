 


    Herban Planet
4
Ocean Prime is back, and oysters are on special.EXPAND
Ocean Prime is back, and oysters are on special.
Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime Is Back Open With New Happy Hour Specials

Lauren Cusimano | July 22, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Ocean Prime — the upscale seafood restaurant in the High Street dining area in north Phoenix — closed on May 26 for a necessary pipe repair beneath its floors. It was shuttered for more than seven weeks, but as of July 18, it was back.

The Ocean Prime team took advantage of the closure, simultaneously updating the dining room with a fresh design and adding some more seats.

And to celebrate, Ocean Prime has some new happy hour specials on deck. From 5 to 7 p.m. each Monday for the remainder of the summer, diners may order six oysters with frozen granita for $13, paired with a glass of Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs for $8.50 — while a bottle goes for $42.50. What’s more, glasses of Schramsberg Rosé are $10.50, or get a bottle for $52.50.

For more information, or to make reservations, call 480-347-1313 or visit the Ocean Prime website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

