Macayo's Mexican Food sold, set to expand beyond Arizona

Macayo's Mexican Food has been a staple of the metro Phoenix dining scene for nearly 80 years. It now has new owners and is set to expand into Colorado.
The chain's story started when Woody and Victoria Johnson opened Woody's El Nido in 1946. That first Phoenix restaurant expanded over the years to become Macayo's, with locations all over Arizona and a few in Nevada. The Johnson's daughter Sharisse, and their two sons Gary and Stephen took over the family business, which is known for its chimichangas, cheese crisps, enchiladas and margaritas.
In 2019, Kind Hospitality took up the reins from the Johnson family on the Arizona locations. That same year, the Nevada restaurants, which were owned by a different company, announced plans to close.
Kind Hosptiality also operates franchise locations of Panera Bread, Fazoli's, O.H.S.O. Brewery and Native Grill & Wings. Kind is the team behind the upcoming, highly anticipated Surprise location of O.H.S.O. They also operate restaurants in multiple of the Valley's airports.
“It has been five years since the torch of culinary tradition was passed from the family of Woody Johnson to Kind Hospitality. Now, we are thrilled to pass the torch to another family-owned restaurant group, Horizon Hospitality, led by Lucas Farnham,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, said in the release.
“It has been an honor to build the brand over the past five years and we believe the continued growth and success of Macayo’s is in the best of hands with Horizon Hospitality," he said. "We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our amazing team, loyal guests and the communities that have helped Macayo’s thrive and continue to be an Arizona tradition. We are excited for the future of Macayo’s and can’t wait to share it with our neighboring states.”
Horizon Hospitality started in 2011 and operates franchise locations of Black Bear Diner in Colorado. The company plans to bring locations of Macayo's to the Centennial State as well.
“We are excited to be part of the Macayo’s history, and are looking forward to nurturing the brand to greater heights, and can’t wait to have our Horizon Hospitality team share this great brand with residents in the Colorado market,” Lucas Farnham, owner of Horizon Hospitality said in the release.
As Macayo's goes through the change of ownership, Horizon Hospitality said they will keep on all current employees. Kind Hospitality will continue to operate the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport location.