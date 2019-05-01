EXPAND The Phoenix restaurant scene is on fire this spring. Courtesy of Culinary Dropout

April Openings and Closings: So Long Osteria. Drinks at Thunderbird?

No more scenic road trips to the adorable city of Jerome or Cottonwood (but we still kind of encourage that). Old Town Scottsdale has welcomed into its fold Merkin Vineyards — a wine bar owned by head winemaker Maynard James Keenan. The best part? Everything you see on the wine and vegetable-driven menu has been grown in state.

Mrs. Chicken

4011 North 32nd Street



George Frasher of Frasher’s Smokehouse has opened Mrs. Chicken — a Nashville hot chicken restaurant in Arcadia. Aside from the great name, Mrs. Chicken offers typical chicken joint entrees (two-piece breast with a side, for example). But if you like that Nashville hot chicken just that — hot — you may elect the XXXHot option.

Philly’s Sports Grill

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe



The east side has gained another Philly’s Sports Grill location, this time in southern Tempe. Expect pub fare like wings, mozzarella sticks, and outrageous fries, as well as pizza, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and yep, Philly cheesesteaks. Daily specials like rib night will bring you in, and the seemingly endless menu will have you stick around for a while.

Shu Sushi Grill & Ramen

4929 West Chandler Boulevard, #3, Chandler



If it’s bento boxes you want, it’s bento boxes you’ll find at Shu Sushi in Chandler. But you can also order California rolls, ramen and other noodle dishes, katsu, donburi, curry, and more.

EXPAND The bar being built by Public House Creative at the new Thunderbird Lounge. Courtesy of Public House Creative

Thunderbird Lounge

706 West Montecito Avenue



The aforementioned Dino’s serves pizza to the weekend patrons of Thunderbird Lounge — a 1970s era-inspired bar also located in the Wagon Wheel Building. It was opened by Jeremiah Gratza of Stateside Presents and President Gator with business partner Jake Wiedmann. There’s a spacious outdoor patio, jukebox, and a full bar — the backdrop of which was made by our friends at Public House Creative and looks like the title card from Boogie Nights.

Tikka Shack

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #48-1520



This fast-casual Indian restaurant opened its first store outside of Texas at Desert Ridge Marketplace in April. And note, Tikka Shack also has a beer wall.

Viet Shack

7510 South Priest Drive, #104, Tempe



This new, family-owned Vietnamese eatery features spring rolls, eggs rolls, fried noodles, and rice places. Viet Shack offers daily specials like Banh Mi Mondays, cream cheese wontons, and some really beautiful plating.

VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen

1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe



If you love Cajun and creole-style food, VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen in Tempe has your jambalaya and gumbo fix. There’s also red beans and rice, po’boys, and certainly beignets for dessert (or your hangover). There are also various Caribbean food items.

This plate of classic pasta Bolognese from Osteria now only exists in your memory. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Closings

Gourmet Deli Chandler

The Chandler deli and European café is no longer serving sandwiches, salads, and pastries to east Valley resident. After five years of business, the café shuttered over the last weekend in April.

Grubstak

Gilbert’s Grubstak has now closed, meaning those looking for toppings doing their things over a bed of starch will have to visit the Chandler location. The downtown Gilbert spot was the original location.

Guedo’s Taco Shop

Gilbert’s Guedo’s Taco Shop closed after two years of business, inevitably following the original location’s closure in 2015. No more bar-style tacos, subs, and quesadillas, no more margaritas.

Kona Grill

Last month, the Kona Grill location in northeast Phoenix closed after 11 years of business. Now, this casual restaurant and bar has shut down in 12-year-old Chandler Fashion Center.

EXPAND High Dive is now closed. Chris Malloy

High Dive

Sometimes a faux dive takes a real dive. High Dive was a project between Square One Concepts and Blue Print Hospitality Group, and had been open for less than a year. However, Square One Concepts plans to open a restaurant in its space.

Noodle Bar



Downtown’s Noodle Bar closed, or went on a permanent hiatus, in early April after three years of serving Japanese noodle and Italian pasta dishes.

Osteria

When open, Osteria is one of the better Italian restaurants in town. However, the eatery Mesa has seemingly shuttered for good, so fans of wood-fired pizzas, pastas, wine, and small plates will have to go elsewhere — like one of these 10 Italian restaurants in the Valley.